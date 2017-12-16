Listen Live
News
Pit bull pup debuts as police dog in Kansas
Pit bull pup debuts as police dog in Kansas

Pit bull pup debuts as police dog in Kansas
Photo Credit: Ramin Talaie/Getty Images
Red nose pit bull.

Pit bull pup debuts as police dog in Kansas

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

STAFFORD, Kan. -  A police department in Kansas has employed the state’s first pit bull police dog, The Wichita Eagle reported.

>> Read more trending news

The Stafford Police Department added Kano, a 55-pound red nose pit bull that has one blue eye and one brown eye. The puppy was named after a character from the game “Mortal Kombat” because of his unique eye color and patches, the Stafford Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The dog is trained in locating marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy. Kano’s handler – Officer Mason Paden – said he knows that some may be a little apprehensive of a pit bull on the police force.

“I have always been ‘pro-Pit Bull’ these dogs are misunderstood. ... Just like people dogs are individuals too!” he posted on Facebook. “Kano and I plan to get out there and help try to change the bad name that so many have given the Pit Bull.”

“Anyone who watches him work can and will see the drive this dog has, not only that but how incredible these dogs are,” the department wrote.

Universal K-9 operations director Brad Croft told the Hutchinson News that they look for pit bulls between 1 year and 32 months old so departments can get a longer career out of the dog.

This is Kano. Kano is a full blood Red Nose Pitbull. I believe Kano is the FIRST Pit Bull K9 in the state of Kansas. ...

Posted by Stafford Police Department on Saturday, November 4, 2017

Read More
News

  • Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    The 58-year-old Uber driver who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl while taking her home did not have any red flags in his background that would have disqualified him from the ride hailing service.  Abdoulie Jagne, of College Park, had been driving for the company for several months. He was permanently banned from Uber after his arrest Thursday morning, according to a statement released by Uber.  The only blemish on his record was for not having evidence of auto registration in 2015 when he was living in California, according to California court records obtained by the AJC. ﻿ RELATED: Pregnant woman: “I kept bleeding” after being attacked by Uber driver ﻿RELATED: ﻿Jailed ex-Uber driver faces additional burglary, peeping Tom charges ﻿RELATED: Uber driver carjacked at Cascade Road gas station According to Uber’s policies, that would not have automatically disqualified him from being a driver.  Drivers for the ride hailing app are automatically barred if they have more than three minor traffic violations in the past three years. Minor violations include speeding tickets and non-fatal accidents, among others.  A driver also cannot have had their license suspended or revoked in the last three years, or have received a ticket for DUI, speeding over 100 mph, reckless driving, or have been in a hit-and-run in the past seven years. Any conviction of a felony, driving-related offense, violent crime, sexual offense, or child abuse or endangerment in the past seven years would also disqualify a driver.  The company uses a third party, Checkr, for background checks, according to Uber. The process screens national, state, and local databases including the National Sex Offender website and the PACER database of court records.  “What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time.'  Any behavior involving violence, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination, or illegal activity while using Uber can result in immediate deactivation, according to driver policies.  That includes physical contact, touching or flirting, or inappropriate and abusive language, among other offenses.  Early Monday morning, Gwinnett County officers were dispatched to an apartment complex off Old Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Tucker. There, they found the 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.  The girl, who officers said was intoxicated, said she was at a local bar drinking with friends, when one of them scheduled an Uber ride to get her home.  When officers arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old’s pants were around her ankles. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.  With information obtained by Uber, investigators determined the rape probably occurred somewhere on South Norcross Tucker Road between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Tucker Road.  The victim’s friend, also a minor, helped police identify Jagne as a suspect. According to Cpl. Michele Pihera, there is no bond for Jagne and he is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.  Detectives want to know if any other woman has been sexually assaulted by Jagne. They are asked to call 770-513-5338.
  • Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    A man is in jail after he struck and killed a crossing guard near a Cobb County school, police say. Channel 2 Action News received the mugshot of Lamonte Whitaker, who has been charged with vehicular homicide.    Police said he hit Edna Umeh in late November by Lindley Middle School in Mableton. RELATED STORIES: Students witness deadly accident involving school crossing guard Family demands action after school crossing guard killed by 'aggressive' driver Family pushing for change after crossing guard killed by hit-and-run driver  
  • After Alabama, abortion may be backseat issue in 2018 races
    After Alabama, abortion may be backseat issue in 2018 races
    Alabama, one of the most conservative states in the country, with one of the most evangelical electorates, is sending an abortion-rights supporter to the U.S. Senate, despite GOP efforts to paint Democrat Doug Jones as an unacceptable extremist on the issue.Certainly, any analysis of what Jones' upset over Roy Moore means for other races involves a caveat: The Republican nominee was twice ousted from the state Supreme Court and stood accused of sexual misconduct with minors, baggage that gave Jones an opening in a state that hadn't elected a Democratic senator since 1992.Yet Jones could not have won without crossover votes from conservative Republicans who oppose abortion, and that's just what he did.Exit polls show Jones won a third of voters who said abortion should be illegal in most cases, and 27 percent of those who want it outlawed completely.These numbers suggest that abortion may not necessarily be a defining issue in the 2018 midterm elections.Abortion is 'still a dividing line in American politics,' said Republican pollster Greg Strimple, who surveys voters for the Congressional Leadership Fund, the political action committee backed by Speaker Paul Ryan that is helping defend the GOP's House majority.But a candidate's stand on abortion mobilizes only slices of the two parties' bases, and for most every voter in between, 'it's a secondary issue,' Strimple said.There's an argument that this contest was unusually unsavory for conservatives, making them choose between a man accused of preying on girls, and a Democrat. But it's clear that Jones' support of legalized abortion wasn't a deal-breaker for just enough Republicans to give Democrats a 20,000-vote margin, out of more than 1.35 million votes cast.That's heartening for Democrats looking to dent Republican domination in Congress and statehouses by targeting voters dissatisfied with President Donald Trump and unhappy over Republican moves to roll back Democrats' 2010 health insurance expansion and push tax cuts tilted to corporations and wealthy individuals.'We are competing on a massive offensive battlefield, in districts that went for both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, and that are suburban, rural and urban,' said Meredith Kelly of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. 'Regardless of where they are running, (our) candidates have no reason to compromise on their support for a woman's health care, her right to choose, and her economic security.'Nationwide, polling suggests that a majority of Americans avoid taking an absolutist stance on abortion. According to a Pew assessment in July, the largest plurality is the 33 percent of voters who say abortion should be legal in most cases. The next largest segment, at 25 percent, says it should be legal in all cases. Twenty-four percent say abortion should be illegal in most cases, while just 16 percent say it should be illegal in all cases.Of course, those voters aren't distributed proportionally across state and congressional boundaries, and partisan leanings are much more intense: 65 percent of self-identified Republicans say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases, while 75 percent of Democrats say it should be legal in most or all cases. Independents lean in favor of access, with 60 percent saying it should be legal.Religious influence sharpens voters' leanings further. White evangelical protestants are the most likely religious group to oppose abortion rights: 70 percent say it should be illegal in most or all cases. Majorities of Catholics, black protestants and mainline protestants all support more access, while unaffiliated voters lean overwhelmingly toward legality.A state like Alabama, where Republican nominees usually win at least 60 percent of the vote and where half the population is white evangelical protestant (as opposed to a quarter nationally), is more fundamentally anti-abortion than many other states now under Republican control, such as Ohio or Wisconsin, which have far fewer evangelicals proportionally and are typically presidential battlegrounds.It's also true that nearly all the 91 House districts that national Democrats are targeting are less Republican than Alabama. Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-held seats for a House majority. In the Senate, Republicans will have a narrow 51-49 advantage when Jones is sworn in, meaning they need a net gain of two seats to regain control. Democrats also must defend 10 seats in states where Trump won, but all these states are less conservative than Alabama, perhaps with the exception of North Dakota.In Alabama, Moore and his supporters certainly tried to make abortion a dividing line. Republicans circulated an interview in which Jones affirmed his position. After losing, Moore highlighted the issue again in a video to supporters explaining his refusal to concede. 'Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,' he said, lamenting that 'we have killed over 60 million of our unborn children.'Yet throughout the campaign, including the months before the sexual misconduct allegations surfaced in early November, Jones stood his ground, certainly not emphasizing abortion rights, but not denying his views when asked.'Everyone felt like I needed to be someone I was not to try to get votes,' he told The Associated Press the day after his election. 'I promised myself I would not do that.'---Associated Press writer Kim Chandler contributed to this report. Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP.
  • The one that got away: Not the fish, but the $2.8M prize
    The one that got away: Not the fish, but the $2.8M prize
    Phil Heasley caught the fish of his life, but the $2.8 million in tournament prize money got away.Heasley reeled in a 6-foot (1.8 meter) white marlin last year off Maryland's coast. But in a sign of how concerned some big money tournaments are about cheating, officials made him and his crew take lie detector tests. The officials said all four men failed.Heasley is now in a protracted court battle over the winnings and his crew's reputation, pitting their integrity against that of one of the world's most lucrative angling contests.The white-haired CEO of a financial software company had motored with his crew into the Atlantic before sunrise on a Tuesday in August in his 68-foot fishing boat, the Kallianassa, to compete in the 2016 White Marlin Open.About 65 miles out, they zeroed in on a fast-moving school of skipjack tuna, according to transcripts from the nine-day trial.One of the mates quickly hooked a marlin. The captain maneuvered the boat and Heasley worked the reel.The avid fisherman from Naples, Florida, said he fought the famously acrobatic species for about 10 minutes. The blue-finned fish — whose snout resembles a fencing rapier — was 'running like mad' and leaping to dislodge the hook.Hanging from the tournament scale in Ocean City, the white marlin turned out to be relatively scrawny, weighing in at 76.5 pounds — not far over the 70-pound qualifying weight and nearly 20 pounds lighter than the 2015 winner.'I did not think that we had a fish that was going to win some great big amount of money,' Heasley said on the witness stand.The marlin wasn't even mounted. It went to a food bank.But three days later, the tournament deemed it the only qualifying white marlin of the five-day open.The total prize was $2,818,662.The open itself paid out only $15,000. But like many anglers, Heasley had placed a big bet on himself and his crew in various 'calcuttas,' which are optional betting pools.Boats can pay a total of nearly $30,000 apiece before the tournament. Whoever hooks the heaviest fish in a category and participated in the calcuttas takes home the big money.Heasley planned to give half to the crew, a life-changing gift.But there was one more step: Heasley had to pass a lie detector test.Tournaments have employed polygraphs for decades. Sometimes they're used to settle disputes. No accusations had been made against the Kallianassa, but polygraphs are standard at the White Marlin Open.'I kind of call it the velvet hammer,' the contest's founder, Jim Motsko, said recently. 'You need something to keep people honest,' he said. 'Would you put up $15,000 if you didn't trust anybody?'Heasley, 68, had competed in dozens of tournaments, once winning $800,000. But this was his first White Marlin Open and his first polygraph.In a hotel conference room, the examiner measured his heartbeat, breathing and perspiration and asked, 'Did you commit any tournament violations?' Similar questions followed.The results were inconclusive. Another test was required. The unsuspecting and hung-over captain, David Morris, had to be tested too. The examiner said Morris indicated 'deception' during his exam.The men still posed with a promotional check at the award ceremony. But the actual money was being withheld, they were told, pending Heasley's second polygraph and tests for the two mates.No one passed.Tournament officials denied the prize. Heasley refused to sign a release of the winnings. The tournament asked a court to intervene.Winners from other fishing categories joined in the litigation, claiming they were entitled to the money. They accused the Kallianassa of dropping its fishing lines before 8:30 a.m., a rule violation.This is far from the first court fight over big prize money for a big fish.In 2010, a boat crew sued over a $900,000 prize after catching an 883-pound fish in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. The boat was disqualified because the mate who hooked the marlin lacked a fishing license. The tournament learned of the violation during a polygraph test.The case went to North Carolina's Supreme Court before a settlement was reached in 2013.Polygraph issues at the White Marlin Open didn't end with Heasley. Tests for two anglers 'raised concerns' this year. But in October, tournament officials determined no rules were violated. They didn't identify the boats in question.At trial, Heasley's lawyers questioned the accuracy of polygraph tests, and criticized the tournament's exams.The judge ruled against Heasley in June, writing that Heasley had agreed to the open's terms.The judge also sided with the other anglers over the Kallianassa's fishing start time, citing discrepancies among the crew's accounts and other evidence.The case is now on appeal. In a statement to The Associated Press, Heasley said he's fighting for the decency of the sport.'I have continued our fight in the appellate courts,' Heasley wrote, 'because I am not the kind of person to lay down and let anyone run over us with lies and junk science.'___Associated Press researchers Jennifer Farrar and Rhonda Shafner contributed to this story.
  • Ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright charged with murder in 2010 death
    Ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright charged with murder in 2010 death
    Authorities say the ex-wife of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has been charged with first-degree murder in his death more than seven years ago.Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings said Saturday that Sherra Wright has been charged in the death of her ex-husband, a Memphis native who played for five teams over 13 seasons as a forward and center in the NBA.Police in Riverside County, California, arrested Sherra Wright on Friday night on a fugitive from justice warrant, online records show.Wright's decomposing body was found in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010 - 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. He was shot multiple times. The seven-year investigation into his death has been one of the Memphis Police Department's most high-profile unsolved cases.Billy R. Turner was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Dec. 5 in Wright's death. He has pleaded not guilty. Media reports have said Turner, a landscaper, and Sherra Wright attended the same church. Rallings would not discuss the connection between Turner and Wright, but he said police were confident they knew each other.Police said last month that they had found a gun used in the killing in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Memphis.'The weapon was key,' Rallings said.Rallings said police are looking at other people in the investigation.Sherra Wright received $1 million from her ex-husband's life insurance policy. She agreed to a settlement in 2014 in a court dispute over how she spent the insurance money meant to benefit their six children, The Commercial Appeal has reported.Born and raised in Memphis, Lorenzen Wright was a fan favorite thanks to his charity work with youth and his father's involvement as a coach in summer leagues. Former NBA players and friends including Anfernee Hardaway and Elliot Perry attended a memorial service for Wright in the days after his body was found.Sherra Wright spoke with police after her ex-husband's body was found. According to an affidavit, Sherra Wright told police she saw him leave her home carrying money and a box of drugs on July 18, 2010.Before he left, Sherra Wright said she overheard her ex-husband on the telephone telling someone that he was going to 'flip something for $110,000,' the document said.Sherra Wright said Lorenzen Wright left in a car with a person she could not identify. The affidavit said Sherra Wright gave the statements to police in the Memphis suburb of Collierville, where she lives, on July 27 - nine days after he left her house for the last time.In the early morning of July 19, a police dispatcher in the suburb of Germantown received a call from Wright's cellphone. Dispatchers acknowledged they heard noises like gunshots before the call was dropped.Dispatchers said they didn't alert patrol officers or commanders because they couldn't confirm it came from their jurisdiction. They didn't send a patrol officer or relay the information to Memphis police until days later.Wright's mother filed a missing-person report with Collierville police on July 22, 2010. Authorities in Collierville were accused of dragging their feet in the days after the report was filed, and an apparent lack of communication kept authorities from linking the 911 call to the missing-person report.Wright's body was found in a field near some woods in the height of summer, complicating the investigation because evidence had likely deteriorated in the heat. An autopsy report showed bullet fragments were lodged in Wright's skull, chest and right forearm.
  • Former Uber driver charged with rape to remain jailed without bond, police say
    Former Uber driver charged with rape to remain jailed without bond, police say
     A now-former Uber driver will stay locked up without bond. What the suspect’s brother had to say about what happened, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon starting at 11:30 a.m.                    Abdoulie Jagne of College Park is charged with raping one of his 16-year-old customers in Gwinnett County. Police said the attack happened early Monday morning somewhere along South Norcross Tucker Road between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Tucker Road.                   The brother told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach he still doesn't have all the facts, but did tell Gehlbach before driving for Uber the last two months his brother was also a driver for Lyft. TRENDING STORIES: 2 kids killed, mother seriously injured in house fire Teen busted for allegedly selling pot brownies outside Walmart Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house That’s important because investigators fear he may have tried something like this before and want other possible victims to come forward. Jagne told the judge during his brief first appearance Saturday morning that he’s now unemployed from his former part time job as an Uber driver. “That’s out of his character,” Jagne’s brother said. “I know him. That’s my younger brother.” And while Channel 2 Action News hasn’t heard Jagne’s side of the story yet, police said the victim’s story checks out.  Jagne will stay locked up with no bond at least until a preliminary hearing set Dec. 27.
