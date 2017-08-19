Listen Live
2 Pennsylvania troopers shot, suspect dead
Close

Photo Credit: WPXI
A shooting in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania convenience store left two troopers injured. The suspect was killed, police said.

By: WPXI.com

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. -  Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot and a suspect is dead Friday night in Fairchance.

>> Read more trending news

The incident was reported about 9 p.m. near a convenience store in the southwestern Pennsylvania town, police said.

>> Central Florida officer shot, killed

One of the troopers was life-flighted from the scene to a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, officials said. The other trooper was taken to a hospital via ambulance. Both were stable and alert.

Witnesses who said they were in their car in the Shop ’n Save parking lot in Fairchance said they heard 10 to 15 gunshots.

>> Jacksonville officer critical after shooting

In a statement, Shop ’n Save officials said they were “deeply saddened” by the shootings.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families,” the statement said. “Providing a safe environment for our employees and guests is our number one concern.”

News

    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    Tensions high after rumored KKK march in North Carolina
    Tensions were high in a North Carolina city Friday as hundreds of people descended on downtown Durham to oppose a rumored march by the Ku Klux Klan, the Herald-Sun reported. >> Read more trending news When the white supremacist group did not show up, a smaller group of people marched through the streets of Durham and encountered police wearing helmets and armed with batons, the Herald-Sun reported. “Similar to a tornado watch that indicates conditions are favorable for a weather event, the highest levels of Sheriff’s Office notified the appropriate leaders of the community of the potential for a critical incident as it continued to verify information,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Tamara Gibbs said Friday afternoon. “This was done proactively to allow for planning in the event the Agency received verified information.” As of Friday evening, there was no march. Friday, a group of 50 to 75 people engaged police in a standoff in the street outside the Durham Police Department headquarters. Some of the people were carry anti-KKK and anti-racism signs, the Herald-Sun reported. Police blocked the protesters and threatened to arrest anyone who did not leave the street. Most of the protesters moved to the sidewalks, the Herald-Sun reported. Police made one arrest.  Eva Panjwani called the opposition to the KKK a “people’s victory.” “This is all part of a KKK strategy: a strategy to divide us like ants, scurrying away in fear,” she told the Herald-Sun. “There’s been a lot of misinformation today, but there’s one thing that’s become even more clear than it ever has been before, that the community and the people of Durham must stand together,” she said.
    2 Pennsylvania troopers shot, suspect dead
    Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot and a suspect is dead Friday night in Fairchance. >> Read more trending news The incident was reported about 9 p.m. near a convenience store in the southwestern Pennsylvania town, police said. >> Central Florida officer shot, killed One of the troopers was life-flighted from the scene to a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, officials said. The other trooper was taken to a hospital via ambulance. Both were stable and alert. Witnesses who said they were in their car in the Shop ’n Save parking lot in Fairchance said they heard 10 to 15 gunshots. >> Jacksonville officer critical after shooting In a statement, Shop ’n Save officials said they were “deeply saddened” by the shootings. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families,” the statement said. “Providing a safe environment for our employees and guests is our number one concern.”
    Helicopter crew had life vests, air bottles during crash
    All five crew members aboard a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed over the Pacific had life vests and an air bottle for underwater breathing, but Army officials and rescuers searching the turbulent waters off Hawaii for days had not seen signs of life as of late Friday. Crews of Black Hawk helicopters undergo underwater crash and survival training before they come to Hawaii, said Master Sgt. Peter Mayes, a spokesman for the 25th Infantry Division. Soldiers simulate being on board a helicopter that's crashed into the water and learn how to free themselves. Mayes said there was no life raft on board the helicopter because operating procedure only calls for rafts when non-crew member soldiers or people without life vests are on board. Army officials have spent days sifting through chunks of helicopter debris since the aircraft crashed during nighttime training on Tuesday. The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday it is searching up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) off the remote point where the UH-60 helicopter crashed west of Oahu. Firefighters found and collected what appeared to be pieces of helicopter fuselage and a helmet earlier in the week. The Coast Guard said responders continue to find debris, but didn't have specifics on what kind. The Navy brought remotely operated underwater vehicles and sonar to help. On Friday, they searched waters about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) off the coast, said Lt. Col. Curtis Kellogg, a spokesman for the Army's 25th Infantry Division. Shifting waters and swift currents spread debris from 2 miles (3 kilometers) off shore on Tuesday night to an expanded search area of at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) on Thursday. The ocean floor drops quickly off Oahu and varies throughout the search area. It is over 1,000 feet (300 meters) deep at the center of a safety zone established by the Coast Guard for the search. The safety zone extends from a 5-mile (8-kilometer) radius around the last known location of the helicopter. The Coast Guard set it up because it's likely to have a higher concentration of debris and be where most of the search aircraft and vessels are operating. It's not allowing civilians to enter the area. A Coast Guard HC-130 plane helping with the search was using radar that's designed to search the surface of the ocean, said spokeswoman Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir. An MH-65 helicopter was using infrared technology, she said. Asked whether sharks would be a concern, Muir said there were marine predators in the area. 'That is expected and perfectly normal for this region,' she said. Mario Vittone, a retired Coast Guardsman and expert on sea survival, said how long people survive in the water depends on their age, weight and health in addition to water and air temperatures. Searches in colder climates where water drops below 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) may get called off after a day. In Hawaii, they often last longer. Last year, a search for 12 Marines who went missing after two helicopters collided off Hawaii lasted five days. Remains of nine Marines were found. Three were never recovered. The recovery of debris indicates the Black Hawk hit the water uncontrolled, Vittone said. This would mean there's a low probability anyone survived but he said the rescuers can't and don't assume that. The two Black Hawk crews were conducting training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield when communications were lost. The two helicopters are part of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade based in Hawaii.
    Trump remarks could sidetrack Democrats from other issues
    President Donald Trump's widely criticized response to white supremacist violence in Virginia has left Democrats in a quandary: how to seize the moral high ground without getting sucked into a politically perilous culture war. Democrats have denounced Trump for blaming 'both sides' for deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, and, more recently, for defending Confederate monuments. But the party faces a complex task: While addressing race and history in ways that reflect the party's values, Democrats also need to focus on issues like jobs and the economy that resonate with a wider range of voters, including white independents, ahead of the 2018 midterm election. The party has been looking to answer Trump's populism by crafting its own middle-class brand, yet Democratic leaders across multiple states now are pushing to take down Old South monuments like the one that ostensibly sparked the events in Charlottesville, and three rank-and-file House Democrats want to pursue a congressional censure of the president. In interviews this week before his resignation was announced Friday, White House strategist Steve Bannon gleefully suggested Democrats are falling into a trap. 'I want them to talk about racism every day,' Bannon told The American Prospect, a liberal magazine. 'If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.' Trump himself has called Confederate memorials, most of them actually erected decades after the Civil War, 'beautiful statues' that reflect 'our nation's history and culture.' Polls taken after last weekend's violence offer some evidence backing Bannon's and Trump's view. While polls found widespread disgust with white supremacists, a Marist Poll for NPR and PBS found that just 27 percent of adults queried believe Confederate monuments 'should be removed because they are offensive.' About two out of three white and Latino respondents said they should remain, as did 44 percent of black respondents. Andrew Young, a Democrat, civil rights leader and former U.N. ambassador, warned this week that the monuments are 'a distraction.' He told reporters in Atlanta it is 'too costly to refight the Civil War.' Boyd Brown of South Carolina, a former state lawmaker and onetime member of the Democratic National Committee, says Democrats are right to oppose Confederate monuments and criticize Trump's remarks. 'He tweets something crazy, we react — and we're not wrong,' Brown said. But 'we have to talk about a lack of jobs and education in poor districts, voter suppression laws. Ask why Medicaid funding is always the target. And then explain how all those things hurt more than just African-Americans.' Trump upset Democrat Hillary Clinton on the strength of his support from white voters, particularly working-class whites who possessed a combination of economic frustration and racial resentments salved by Trump's promises of immigration controls, law-and-order and a booming economy. Clinton, meanwhile, concentrated so much on Trump's deficiencies and outlandish statements that her own policy proposals received less attention. That's a problem that has beset Trump rivals since he first declared his candidacy: All the attention focused on Trump — even unflattering stories — prevent them from getting out their own messages. Brian Fallon, who was spokesman for Clinton's campaign, said Democrats shouldn't let that happen after Charlottesville. 'As horrifying as what the president has said is, you have to have an affirmative agenda,' he said. Still, Fallon praised Democratic efforts to keep Trump and Republicans on the defensive over the president's response — even if it doesn't help them politically. 'Sometimes it's important to take a stand regardless of the electoral impacts,' he said, noting that Clinton delivered a speech last year warning of white nationalists' rise alongside Trump's campaign. Democrats have tried various tactics to press the Charlottesville issue. Besides the push to censure Trump and remove monuments, they are planning voter organization drives across the United States. Andrew Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, and candidate for governor, is among the Democrats calling for monuments to be moved to museums or cemeteries. Gillum, who is black, says Democrats must argue 'these monuments have been weaponized. We can't pretend that didn't happen.' The issue is reminiscent of South Carolina's decision to remove the Confederate battle flag from statehouse grounds in 2015 after a white gunman killed nine people at a historic black church in Charleston. Then-Gov. Nikki Haley, a Republican who is now Trump's United Nations ambassador, declared the flag untenably divisive after the wide distribution of photos showing the killer clutching it. 'She was focused on leading the state through a grieving process so it could begin healing,' recalls Rob Godfrey, one of her top aides at the time. But Godfrey notes Haley never considered jettisoning other Old South relics. 'That was going to drive people apart,' Godfrey says. ___ Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BillBarrowAP
