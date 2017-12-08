Parent says he discovered teens using Snapchat to buy, sell drugs

An Oklahoma parent is opening up after he said he discovered teens using the Snapchat app to buy and sell drugs.

The parent, who chooses to remain anonymous because he still has children attending local high schools, said a friend of one of his children called him to express concern that people on his child's Snapchat account were selling drugs on the app.

He said he investigated and found pictures of marijuana, Xanax and guns, along with messages advertising prices and personal conversations about buying mushrooms and marijuana.

Then, he reportedly warned other parents and turned the photos over to police in Bixby, Jenks and Sapulpa.

The Snapchat app allows users to send messages that usually disappear within 24 hours, but officials say the things they post there could have longer-lasting consequences.

Officer say selling drugs is a crime, regardless of the sellers' ages, and using a phone to do so is a felony charge.

Snapchat has a policy regarding that type of behavior on the app.

The terms say users "will not use the Services for any purpose that is illegal or prohibited in these Terms."