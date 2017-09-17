Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 85
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 85° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 85° L 66°
  • clear-day
    85°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 85° L 66°
  • clear-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 85° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Owner of nursing home where 8 died linked to $1B Medicare fraud case
Close

Owner of nursing home where 8 died linked to $1B Medicare fraud case

Owner of nursing home where 8 died linked to $1B Medicare fraud case
Photo Credit: John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via Associated Press
The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

Owner of nursing home where 8 died linked to $1B Medicare fraud case

By: Pat Beall, Palm Beach Post


The hospital co-owned by a Florida doctor whose nursing home was the site of eight deaths last week is linked to the biggest Medicare fraud case ever filed against individuals in U.S. history, court records show.

>> Read more trending news

Neither Larkin Community Hospital nor its president, Dr. Jack Michel, is named or charged in the criminal fraud case filed last year in Miami federal court.

But in 2004, in a civil case also filed in Miami, federal prosecutors cited multiple links among Michel, Larkin and Michel’s former business associate, Philip Esformes, the man prosecutors say is the ringleader of a scheme that used elderly patients to bilk Medicare and Medicaid of about $1 billion.

Further, court records say one of the hospitals in the current criminal case is the same one at the heart of the 2004 civil case, which targeted both Esformes and Michel — and that hospital was Larkin Community Hospital.

Federal prosecutors alleged at that time that nursing home and assisted living patients were being admitted to Larkin for care that wasn’t needed, leaving Medicare and Medicaid to foot the bill.

The civil case was settled for $15.4 million, with no admission of wrongdoing by Esformes, Michel or others named in the suit.

Michel spokeswoman Alia Faraj-Johnson emphasized that Michel and Esformes “have not had a relationship since the civil case was settled” in 2006.

Further, she said, after the settlement, whatever business dealings the two men had were severed. “Dr. Michel divested from all of Mr. Esformes’ facilities” and Philip Esformes’ father, Morris, who had an ownership interest in Larkin, also divested his interest in the hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice declined to comment when asked about Larkin in the current Medicare fraud case.

Larkin Community Hospital has thrived under Michel’s leadership since the civil case.

The hospital executive has a string of awards to his name, including being named “Our Hometown Hero” by a local TV station.

The hospital has a nursing school and a residency program. It has two campuses. Specialized services include arthritis and psychiatric care. The 2015 purchase of the Hollywood Hills nursing home seemed like yet another step forward.

The acquisition, Michel told the South Florida Business Journal, was “another step in the evolution” of Larkin Community Hospital, where Michel is president and chairman.

But last year, prosecutors said that after settling the lawsuit in 2006, “Philip Esformes and his co-conspirators allegedly continued this criminal activity – adapting their scheme to prevent detection and continue their fraud after the civil settlement,” according to the Justice Department news release.

Esformes, prosecutors charge, was doing in 2016 what the 2004 civil suit alleged he had been doing with Larkin and Michel.

Sometime in 1997, federal prosecutors said in the 2004 lawsuit, Jack Michel sat down with Philip Esformes at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

Michel didn’t yet own Larkin Community Hospital. He was years away from acquiring the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, where eight elderly patients died after Hurricane Irma blew out air conditioning, leaving them in sweltering, post-hurricane heat.

But he had a plan to make money both from nursing home patients and Larkin.

In fact, he already was doing so, the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged in 2004, through a series of kickbacks coordinated with his brother, George, also a doctor, and the father-and-son business team of Morris and Philip Esformes.

Prosecutors believed that months before the Fontainebleau meeting, Jack Michel met with a longtime employee of Larkin Hospital’s owner, and said, “Ask your boss if he would pay $1 million to make $5 million.”

The then-owner of Larkin Hospital struck a deal to pay kickbacks to Jack Michel and a practice group Michel owned, Oracle Health Systems, in exchange for patients, court records state.

The estimated profit to Michel: $70,000 a month.

In addition to owning a physicians’ practice and pharmacy, Michel was medical director at Oceanside Extended Care Center, a North Miami Beach nursing home in which the Esformes had an ownership interest.

Many patients would come from Oceanside.

To do so, they would be transferred 20 miles to Larkin, passing much closer hospitals and, prosecutors alleged, jeopardizing the health of patients with the longer drive.

At least some would get medical treatment that was not needed, but which could be billed to Medicare and Medicaid.

Some months later, Jack Michel made plans to buy Larkin.

When he, Philip Esformes and other business associates gathered at the Fontainebleau, prosecutors said, they agreed it wouldn’t be necessary to pay kickbacks anymore to doctors to get patients for Larkin.

With Jack Michel owning the hospital, they could simply use their own growing string of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to pack the hospital.

In fact, when Jack Michel took the reins at the hospital, his brother George was the admitting physician for virtually all of the nursing home referrals to the facility.

Whistleblowing doctor

In 2016, Larkin again came under fire for allegations of unneeded medical treatment, this time in a doctor’s whistleblower suit.

In his federal action, Dr. Elroy Kalme said he joined Larkin in 1997, and stayed until he was fired in 2012. He was the medical director of the hospital’s podiatry department, said Kalme, as well as a member of the Medical Executive Committee.

In 2010, second-year podiatry residents approached him, reporting that a doctor was filing false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, he said in his court filing. The actual medical care was being done by a first-year resident, they told him.

Another resident, said Kalme, reported that the same doctor was offering cash, food and bar outings if the young doctors would refer nursing home patients at Larkin for graft surgery.

Kalme said he reported it to Michel, who told him to investigate, but according to Kalme, added, “Do not call me on the phone to tell me about situations and problems that deal with the possibility of fraud or Medicare problems and don’t send me any emails with stuff like this.”

Kalme said he did investigate and did find other problems.

Partnerships were being made with assisted living facilities to assure that patients would be taken to Larkin “even if they did not meet medical criteria,” he said. Some patients whose medical problems were not serious enough to warrant being kept in the hospital were given a psychiatric diagnosis.

Further, said Kalme, “Larkin allowed podiatry residents to schedule patients for surgical procedures that were not medically necessary simply to bill Medicare,” including amputations and bone resections.

Faraj-Johnson dismisses the allegation. To begin with, she said, Michel has never heard of the whistleblower action. There’s no indication in the whistleblower suit that the hospital was ever served.

As for Kalme’s assertion that Michel asked that nothing be put in writing, “Larkin has a strong compliance program in place and would never ask someone not to document potential fraud allegations,” she said.

In any event, if there were problems, “The physician should have alerted the compliance officer so that the officer could conduct a proper investigation.”

After several months in which Kalme filed no further motions, the doctor withdrew his suit.

The nature of the whistleblower suit meant that the U.S. Attorney’s Office had a chance to continue the case. It declined, though a prosecutor specified that the agency wanted to retain the ability to revisit the allegations at a later date.

By then, Philip Esformes, Michel’s ex-business associate and co-defendant in the $15.4 million settlement, was back in court, facing criminal charges of Medicare fraud and unneeded treatment for elderly patients.

There was no finding or admission of guilt in the civil settlement, and nothing barring Esformes from buying and running more nursing homes.

That’s what the Miami businessman did. Ten years later, prosecutors said he operated a string of more than 30 nursing homes and assisted living facilities, filled with thousands of patients on Medicare and Medicaid.

Last July, federal prosecutors arrested Esformes and two others, including a former Larkin hospital employee, charging them with “the largest single criminal health care fraud case ever brought against individuals,” the Department of Justice wrote in announcing the prosecution.

It was, added prosecutors, “essentially identical conduct” to the deals that had triggered the civil kickback charges and the multimillion-dollar settlement: unnecessarily admitting patients from Esformes’ network of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to a hospital.

Using kickbacks and bribes, Esformes and his associates faked Medicare and Medicaid billings, prosecutors said, racking up charges for treatment that wasn’t needed and in some cases was never provided.

Along with Esformes, Odette Barcha and Arnaldo Carmouze were charged.

Barcha, once the director of outreach for Larkin, is charged with recruiting doctors at what is referred to as Hospital 1 in the indictment and paying them to refer patients to Esformes’ nursing homes.

Carmouze, the indictment charges, was a physician’s assistant who signed off on faked prescription and medical records, admissions and discharge paperwork at Hospital 1, sometimes not even meeting the patient.

Hospital 1 is the same hospital involved in the 2006 settlement, according to the indictment. That case pinpointed Larkin. No other hospital is named in the civil charges brought by federal prosecutors.

Faraj-Johnson said it was only natural some patients from Esformes’ sprawling nursing home and assisted living facility network would wind up in Larkin, but the hospital wasn’t getting a disproportionate share of those patients relative to other hospitals.

Esformes is expected to go to trial next year. He is being held without bond.

Barcha has entered a plea of not guilty. And while she was a Larkin hospital employee, her attorney clarified, she was never involved in Michel’s other business venture: “At no time did any of her duties or responsibilities relate in any way whatsoever with the facility known as Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.”

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Argument among 20 people results in deadly shooting
    Argument among 20 people results in deadly shooting
    One man is dead and another injured after they were shot multiple times early Saturday after an argument among several people in Covington, police said. The argument erupted among about 20 people gathered at the intersection of Chaney Drive and Puckett Street, Covington police spokesman Allan Seebaran said in an emailed statement. Shots were fired as a result. When officers arrived about 2:30 a.m., they found Trayvond Bernard Ball, 22, of Covington, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Ball died at the scene, although officers and medical crews treated him. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Later, another man arrived at Piedmont Newton Hospital with gunshot wounds, Seebaran said. Doylmarrian S. Hardeman, 33, was moved to a trauma center in Atlanta. He wasn’t at the scene of the argument when officers arrived. Police are investigating the case. No charges have been filed, and officers are seeking more information from eyewitnesses. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” neighbor Alexa Reynolds said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' Reynolds lives in the Home Park neighborhood and said she used to walk home alone at night before the robberies started. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke to students who said they are taking extra precaution after the robberies. Emma Browning said she uses the school-approved LiveSafe app, which lets friends electronically follow each other home. “If your friends are watching, then they can call somebody or check in to make sure you’re OK,” she said. Student Liston Mehserle said he wants to see fewer robbers and more police. “I’d hope there’d be a little more patrolling in the area, but I expect that’s something they’re already working on,” he said.
  • Owner of nursing home where 8 died linked to $1B Medicare fraud case
    Owner of nursing home where 8 died linked to $1B Medicare fraud case
    The hospital co-owned by a Florida doctor whose nursing home was the site of eight deaths last week is linked to the biggest Medicare fraud case ever filed against individuals in U.S. history, court records show. >> Read more trending news Neither Larkin Community Hospital nor its president, Dr. Jack Michel, is named or charged in the criminal fraud case filed last year in Miami federal court. But in 2004, in a civil case also filed in Miami, federal prosecutors cited multiple links among Michel, Larkin and Michel’s former business associate, Philip Esformes, the man prosecutors say is the ringleader of a scheme that used elderly patients to bilk Medicare and Medicaid of about $1 billion. Further, court records say one of the hospitals in the current criminal case is the same one at the heart of the 2004 civil case, which targeted both Esformes and Michel — and that hospital was Larkin Community Hospital. Federal prosecutors alleged at that time that nursing home and assisted living patients were being admitted to Larkin for care that wasn’t needed, leaving Medicare and Medicaid to foot the bill. The civil case was settled for $15.4 million, with no admission of wrongdoing by Esformes, Michel or others named in the suit. Michel spokeswoman Alia Faraj-Johnson emphasized that Michel and Esformes “have not had a relationship since the civil case was settled” in 2006. Further, she said, after the settlement, whatever business dealings the two men had were severed. “Dr. Michel divested from all of Mr. Esformes’ facilities” and Philip Esformes’ father, Morris, who had an ownership interest in Larkin, also divested his interest in the hospital. A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice declined to comment when asked about Larkin in the current Medicare fraud case. Larkin Community Hospital has thrived under Michel’s leadership since the civil case. The hospital executive has a string of awards to his name, including being named “Our Hometown Hero” by a local TV station. The hospital has a nursing school and a residency program. It has two campuses. Specialized services include arthritis and psychiatric care. The 2015 purchase of the Hollywood Hills nursing home seemed like yet another step forward. The acquisition, Michel told the South Florida Business Journal, was “another step in the evolution” of Larkin Community Hospital, where Michel is president and chairman. But last year, prosecutors said that after settling the lawsuit in 2006, “Philip Esformes and his co-conspirators allegedly continued this criminal activity – adapting their scheme to prevent detection and continue their fraud after the civil settlement,” according to the Justice Department news release. Esformes, prosecutors charge, was doing in 2016 what the 2004 civil suit alleged he had been doing with Larkin and Michel. Sometime in 1997, federal prosecutors said in the 2004 lawsuit, Jack Michel sat down with Philip Esformes at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel. Michel didn’t yet own Larkin Community Hospital. He was years away from acquiring the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, where eight elderly patients died after Hurricane Irma blew out air conditioning, leaving them in sweltering, post-hurricane heat. But he had a plan to make money both from nursing home patients and Larkin. In fact, he already was doing so, the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleged in 2004, through a series of kickbacks coordinated with his brother, George, also a doctor, and the father-and-son business team of Morris and Philip Esformes. Prosecutors believed that months before the Fontainebleau meeting, Jack Michel met with a longtime employee of Larkin Hospital’s owner, and said, “Ask your boss if he would pay $1 million to make $5 million.” The then-owner of Larkin Hospital struck a deal to pay kickbacks to Jack Michel and a practice group Michel owned, Oracle Health Systems, in exchange for patients, court records state. The estimated profit to Michel: $70,000 a month. In addition to owning a physicians’ practice and pharmacy, Michel was medical director at Oceanside Extended Care Center, a North Miami Beach nursing home in which the Esformes had an ownership interest. Many patients would come from Oceanside. To do so, they would be transferred 20 miles to Larkin, passing much closer hospitals and, prosecutors alleged, jeopardizing the health of patients with the longer drive. At least some would get medical treatment that was not needed, but which could be billed to Medicare and Medicaid. Some months later, Jack Michel made plans to buy Larkin. When he, Philip Esformes and other business associates gathered at the Fontainebleau, prosecutors said, they agreed it wouldn’t be necessary to pay kickbacks anymore to doctors to get patients for Larkin. With Jack Michel owning the hospital, they could simply use their own growing string of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to pack the hospital. In fact, when Jack Michel took the reins at the hospital, his brother George was the admitting physician for virtually all of the nursing home referrals to the facility. Whistleblowing doctor In 2016, Larkin again came under fire for allegations of unneeded medical treatment, this time in a doctor’s whistleblower suit. In his federal action, Dr. Elroy Kalme said he joined Larkin in 1997, and stayed until he was fired in 2012. He was the medical director of the hospital’s podiatry department, said Kalme, as well as a member of the Medical Executive Committee. In 2010, second-year podiatry residents approached him, reporting that a doctor was filing false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, he said in his court filing. The actual medical care was being done by a first-year resident, they told him. Another resident, said Kalme, reported that the same doctor was offering cash, food and bar outings if the young doctors would refer nursing home patients at Larkin for graft surgery. Kalme said he reported it to Michel, who told him to investigate, but according to Kalme, added, “Do not call me on the phone to tell me about situations and problems that deal with the possibility of fraud or Medicare problems and don’t send me any emails with stuff like this.” Kalme said he did investigate and did find other problems. Partnerships were being made with assisted living facilities to assure that patients would be taken to Larkin “even if they did not meet medical criteria,” he said. Some patients whose medical problems were not serious enough to warrant being kept in the hospital were given a psychiatric diagnosis. Further, said Kalme, “Larkin allowed podiatry residents to schedule patients for surgical procedures that were not medically necessary simply to bill Medicare,” including amputations and bone resections. Faraj-Johnson dismisses the allegation. To begin with, she said, Michel has never heard of the whistleblower action. There’s no indication in the whistleblower suit that the hospital was ever served. As for Kalme’s assertion that Michel asked that nothing be put in writing, “Larkin has a strong compliance program in place and would never ask someone not to document potential fraud allegations,” she said. In any event, if there were problems, “The physician should have alerted the compliance officer so that the officer could conduct a proper investigation.” After several months in which Kalme filed no further motions, the doctor withdrew his suit. The nature of the whistleblower suit meant that the U.S. Attorney’s Office had a chance to continue the case. It declined, though a prosecutor specified that the agency wanted to retain the ability to revisit the allegations at a later date. By then, Philip Esformes, Michel’s ex-business associate and co-defendant in the $15.4 million settlement, was back in court, facing criminal charges of Medicare fraud and unneeded treatment for elderly patients. There was no finding or admission of guilt in the civil settlement, and nothing barring Esformes from buying and running more nursing homes. That’s what the Miami businessman did. Ten years later, prosecutors said he operated a string of more than 30 nursing homes and assisted living facilities, filled with thousands of patients on Medicare and Medicaid. Last July, federal prosecutors arrested Esformes and two others, including a former Larkin hospital employee, charging them with “the largest single criminal health care fraud case ever brought against individuals,” the Department of Justice wrote in announcing the prosecution. It was, added prosecutors, “essentially identical conduct” to the deals that had triggered the civil kickback charges and the multimillion-dollar settlement: unnecessarily admitting patients from Esformes’ network of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to a hospital. Using kickbacks and bribes, Esformes and his associates faked Medicare and Medicaid billings, prosecutors said, racking up charges for treatment that wasn’t needed and in some cases was never provided. Along with Esformes, Odette Barcha and Arnaldo Carmouze were charged. Barcha, once the director of outreach for Larkin, is charged with recruiting doctors at what is referred to as Hospital 1 in the indictment and paying them to refer patients to Esformes’ nursing homes. Carmouze, the indictment charges, was a physician’s assistant who signed off on faked prescription and medical records, admissions and discharge paperwork at Hospital 1, sometimes not even meeting the patient. Hospital 1 is the same hospital involved in the 2006 settlement, according to the indictment. That case pinpointed Larkin. No other hospital is named in the civil charges brought by federal prosecutors. Faraj-Johnson said it was only natural some patients from Esformes’ sprawling nursing home and assisted living facility network would wind up in Larkin, but the hospital wasn’t getting a disproportionate share of those patients relative to other hospitals. Esformes is expected to go to trial next year. He is being held without bond. Barcha has entered a plea of not guilty. And while she was a Larkin hospital employee, her attorney clarified, she was never involved in Michel’s other business venture: “At no time did any of her duties or responsibilities relate in any way whatsoever with the facility known as Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.”  
  • Eye-opening win pushes No. 17 Mississippi St into spotlight
    Eye-opening win pushes No. 17 Mississippi St into spotlight
    Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has been saying for months that he thought the Bulldogs had the talent to be one of the top teams in the Southeastern Conference. It's been hard to find many people who agree with him. Until Saturday. Mississippi State jumped into the national rankings at No. 17 on Sunday, a day after an eye-opening 37-7 victory over then-No. 12 LSU at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs dominated from the outset and earned their biggest margin of victory over the Tigers in a series that includes 111 games and dates to 1896. Mississippi State was certainly pleased after Saturday's big win, but the Bulldogs weren't particularly surprised. The most striking takeaway from the win was how easy it looked. 'The 11 guys that were out there had to play for each other and do their job,' Fitzgerald said. 'Don't do anything spectacular. No one had to do anything crazy. Just go out there, execute and play. From the first snap, I think we knew if we played how we were supposed to play, we would be fine.' Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is in the midst of a three-week stretch that will likely determine if the program has a chance to challenge Alabama's dominance in the SEC's Western Division. The Bulldogs travel to face No. 11 Georgia on Saturday and then have another road game against No. 15 Auburn on Sept. 30. It's a daunting task, but after watching Mississippi State dismantle once-mighty LSU, anything seems possible. Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen — now in his ninth season — is used to the gauntlet the SEC provides on a yearly basis. 'That's part of playing in the Southeastern Conference, especially the SEC West,' Mullen said. 'We get to follow this up with another nationally ranked on the road next week.' Mississippi State's offensive success through three games is remarkably similar to the formula in 2014, when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the country for five weeks. Back then, Mississippi State used the combination of QB Dak Prescott and RB Josh Robinson to run all over SEC defenses. Three years later, Fitzgerald and Aeris Williams are growing into a formidable pair. Williams has run for 336 yards this season, including 146 against LSU. Fitzgerald has run for 240 yards and five touchdowns this season. Both are averaging at least seven yards per carry. Fitzgerald also has turned into a competent passer: He's completing 61.4 percent of his throws for 543 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said that during the past week he tried to explain to his team that Fitzgerald is a 'much improved player.' 'I don't know if the guys believed what we were saying then, but they believe us now,' Orgeron said after the loss. While the offense is rolling, Mississippi State's defense has given up just 28 points all season. Mullen hired veteran defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to replace Peter Sirmon during the offseason, and the improvement has been immediate. The Bulldogs gave up nearly 32 points per game last year. Now Mississippi State is just three wins away from bowl eligibility for an eighth straight season. If the Bulldogs keep winning, there could be much more at stake. Mullen said he's not ready to get ahead of himself. 'We're 3-0,' Mullen said. 'We've got a long way to go to get to six wins. We'll see what happens down the road.' ___ For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
  • Mars research crew emerges after 8 months of isolation
    Mars research crew emerges after 8 months of isolation
    Six NASA-backed research subjects who have been cooped up in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii volcano since January emerged from isolation Sunday. They devoured fresh-picked tropical fruits, vegetables and a fluffy egg strata after eating mostly freeze-dried food during their isolation. The crew of four men and two women are part of a study designed to better understand the psychological impacts a long-term space mission would have on astronauts. The data they produced will help NASA select individuals and groups with the right mix of traits to best cope with the stress, isolation and danger of a two-to-three year trip to Mars. The U.S. space agency hopes to send humans to the red planet by the 2030s. The crew was quarantined for eight months on a vast plain below the summit of the Big Island's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano. After finishing their stint, they feasted on pineapple, mango and papaya. While isolated, the crew members wore space suits and travelled in teams whenever they left their small dome living structure. They ate mostly freeze-dried or canned food on their simulated voyage to Mars. All of their communications with the outside world were subjected to a 20-minute delay — the time it takes for signals to get from Mars to Earth. The crew was tasked with conducting geological surveys, mapping studies and maintaining their self-sufficient habitat as if they were actually living on Mars. The team's information technology specialist, Laura Lark, thinks a manned voyage to Mars is a reasonable goal for NASA. The project is the fifth in a series of six NASA-funded studies at the University of Hawaii facility called the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation, or HI-SEAS. NASA has dedicated about $2.5 million for research at the facility. 'There are certainly human factors to be figured out, that's part of what HI-SEAS is for,' Lark said in a video message recorded within the dome. 'But I think that overcoming those challenges is just a matter of effort. We are absolutely capable of it.' The crew played games designed to measure their compatibility and stress levels and maintained logs about how they were feeling. To gauge their moods they also wore specially-designed sensors that measured voice levels and proximity to other people in the, 1,200 square-foot (111-square meter) living space. The devices could sense if people were avoiding one another, or if they were 'toe-to-toe' in an argument, said the project's lead investigator, University of Hawaii professor Kim Binsted. 'We've learned, for one thing, that conflict, even in the best of teams, is going to arise,' Binsted said. 'So what's really important is to have a crew that, both as individuals and a group, is really resilient, is able to look at that conflict and come back from it.' The study also tested ways to help the crew cope with stress. When they became overwhelmed, they could use virtual reality devices to take them away to a tropical beach or other familiar landscapes. Other Mars simulation projects exist around the world, but Hawaii researchers say one of the chief advantages of their project is the area's rugged, Mars-like landscape, on a rocky, red plain below the summit of Mauna Loa. The crew's vinyl-covered shelter is about the size of a small two-bedroom home, has small sleeping quarters for each member plus a kitchen, laboratory and bathroom. The group shared one shower and has two composting toilets.
  • Nevada boxing official defends judge’s controversial scorecard
    Nevada boxing official defends judge’s controversial scorecard
    The executive director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission defended the controversial scoring of a judge that resulted in split draw between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez, ESPN reported. >> Read more trending news Bob Bennett said judge Adalaide Byrd had “a bad day.” In a closely fought contest in Las Vegas, Byrd scored the fight 118-110 in Alavrez's favor, awarding WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight champion Golovkin just two rounds. Bennett conceded that Byrd got the fight wrong — judge Dave Moretti had the fight 115-113 for Golovkin and judge Don Trella scored 114-114 — but played down the significance of the error. >> Alvarez-Golovkin fight ends in controversial draw 'Adalaide, in my estimation, is an outstanding judge,” Bennett told ESPN. “She's done over 115 title fights and/or elimination bouts. She does a great deal of our training. Takes a lot of our judges under her wing. I think being a judge is a very challenging position. 'Unfortunately, Adalaide was a little wide. I'm not making any excuses. I think she's an outstanding judge, and in any business, sometimes you have a bad day. She saw the fight differently. It happens.'  The huge margin of victory Byrd gave to Alvarez caused outrage among boxing fans, according to Bleacher Report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.