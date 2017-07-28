One Man's Opinion, “Be Prepared”

"Be prepared... the meaning of the Boy Scout motto is that a scout must prepare himself by previous thinking out and practicing how to act on any accident or emergency so that he is never taken by surprise." Robert Baden-Powell, a British Army Officer, 1st Baron, writer, author of Scouting for Boys, and the first Chief Scout of the Boy Scouts Association.
I have had few regrets in life. One of those is not completing military service to our nation. During my teen years, I also opted out of completing my work as an Eagle Scout, walking away from scouting not long after completing the level of Tenderfoot. While I valued many of the life skills I was learning, and the rigors of scouting, I was never a fan of the uniform.
Not breaking five feet in high until high school and being small enough in the 8th grade to be crammed into a school locker, I wasn't looking for peer encouragement to challenges to my adolescence moving into manhood. My voice changed early, but it took a while for the rest of me to catch up.
There are few private non-profits with a more easily remembered motto than our Boy Scouts, very simply put..."Be prepared." And I have tried at least to lead my life that way, thanks in large measure to scouting. I can also say that time and again in the decades since, as I’ve met leaders from all walks of life, or contributed to the building or re-building of an organization or enterprise, I often found those most willing, most able and most prepared to help shoulder the burden and make real and lasting progress were in fact...you guessed it...Eagle Scouts.
All that said, I'm not sure what or how roughly 40,000 Boy Scouts, their pack leaders and family members could have quite been prepared for their recent visit by President Donald Trump to this year's Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. These Jamborees are massive and impressive events. Privately funded, now on land owned by the Boy Scouts of America themselves, these gatherings are effectively an outdoor national convention/gathering open to all Boy Scouts as well as several hundred thousand visitors, and held every four years. For decades parts of the week and half long festivities were often broadcast to national audiences.
But times and national mores shift over the years, and for some, scouting had become viewed as an anachronism, not keeping up with the times. Battles in the prior decade, between our federal government and the leadership of the Boy Scouts of America, regarding a long prohibition against openly gay scout masters caused the scouts to lose access to all federal parks and lands, and later state parks in many parts of our nation. But say what you will about the Scouts being old-fashioned, they model their values, lead by example and teach dozens of invaluable life skills...for a fraction of the cost of public or higher education, largely due to their volunteer driven service model.
I'm sure that even the tender-est of Tender Foots had previously heard the errant curse words which our President included in his remarks. Bad choice, but only minor slip. During a 45-minute rambling, wide ranging, illogical and hard to follow address, the President, failed to impart many, if any, pearls of wisdom to an audience generally receptive to his brand of politics and style of shooting straight and making America great.
Instead, more like a school yard bully, the President incited boos and catcalls for his predecessor, for not attending prior Jamborees, patted and self-congratulated himself while stroking his own ego, and generally treated the Scouts as if they were another adult campaign rally during the past election season. Trump cursed, lost his point, started and did not finish stories, took shots at the Clinton, his own team, the Office of Special Counsel, and spoke of most anything but from the prepared remarks he brought, delivering no real messages of hope, leadership or inspiration for a group clearly containing some of America's brightest and best youth. And this group has long ago learned the valuable lesson of leading by example.
Scouts and others often say, "...there is no I in TEAM." As with their motto, it is very clear that this President was never a Boy Scout.
