Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 85
L 72

!
Traffic
DONATE NOW:

The WSB Care-a-Thon Total: $643,631

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Broken Clouds
H 85° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Broken Clouds. H 85° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Afternoon
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 85° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 85° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Opinion Blogs
One Man's Opinion, “Be Prepared”
Close

One Man's Opinion, “Be Prepared”

One Man's Opinion, “Be Prepared”
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va., Monday, July 24, 2017.

One Man's Opinion, “Be Prepared”

By: Bill Crane

"Be prepared... the meaning of the Boy Scout motto is that a scout must prepare himself by previous thinking out and practicing how to act on any accident or emergency so that he is never taken by surprise." Robert Baden-Powell, a British Army Officer, 1st Baron, writer, author of Scouting for Boys, and the first Chief Scout of the Boy Scouts Association.

 

I have had few regrets in life. One of those is not completing military service to our nation. During my teen years, I also opted out of completing my work as an Eagle Scout, walking away from scouting not long after completing the level of Tenderfoot. While I valued many of the life skills I was learning, and the rigors of scouting, I was never a fan of the uniform. 

 

Not breaking five feet in high until high school and being small enough in the 8th grade to be crammed into a school locker, I wasn't looking for peer encouragement to challenges to my adolescence moving into manhood. My voice changed early, but it took a while for the rest of me to catch up. 

 

There are few private non-profits with a more easily remembered motto than our Boy Scouts, very simply put..."Be prepared." And I have tried at least to lead my life that way, thanks in large measure to scouting. I can also say that time and again in the decades since, as I’ve met leaders from all walks of life, or contributed to the building or re-building of an organization or enterprise, I often found those most willing, most able and most prepared to help shoulder the burden and make real and lasting progress were in fact...you guessed it...Eagle Scouts. 

 

All that said, I'm not sure what or how roughly 40,000 Boy Scouts, their pack leaders and family members could have quite been prepared for their recent visit by President Donald Trump to this year's Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. These Jamborees are massive and impressive events. Privately funded, now on land owned by the Boy Scouts of America themselves, these gatherings are effectively an outdoor national convention/gathering open to all Boy Scouts as well as several hundred thousand visitors, and held every four years. For decades parts of the week and half long festivities were often broadcast to national audiences. 

 

But times and national mores shift over the years, and for some, scouting had become viewed as an anachronism, not keeping up with the times. Battles in the prior decade, between our federal government and the leadership of the Boy Scouts of America, regarding a long prohibition against openly gay scout masters caused the scouts to lose access to all federal parks and lands, and later state parks in many parts of our nation. But say what you will about the Scouts being old-fashioned, they model their values, lead by example and teach dozens of invaluable life skills...for a fraction of the cost of public or higher education, largely due to their volunteer driven service model. 

 

I'm sure that even the tender-est of Tender Foots had previously heard the errant curse words which our President included in his remarks. Bad choice, but only minor slip. During a 45-minute rambling, wide ranging, illogical and hard to follow address, the President, failed to impart many, if any, pearls of wisdom to an audience generally receptive to his brand of politics and style of shooting straight and making America great. 

 

Instead, more like a school yard bully, the President incited boos and catcalls for his predecessor, for not attending prior Jamborees, patted and self-congratulated himself while stroking his own ego, and generally treated the Scouts as if they were another adult campaign rally during the past election season. Trump cursed, lost his point, started and did not finish stories, took shots at the Clinton, his own team, the Office of Special Counsel, and spoke of most anything but from the prepared remarks he brought, delivering no real messages of hope, leadership or inspiration for a group clearly containing some of America's brightest and best youth. And this group has long ago learned the valuable lesson of leading by example. 

 

Scouts and others often say, "...there is no I in TEAM." As with their motto, it is very clear that this President was never a Boy Scout.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year?
    Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year?
    Students in five school districts are waking up for their first day of school. Friday is the first day for Newton County, Lamar County, Commerce, Rome and Jefferson. The state superintendent told us some districts have a fall break some don't so each district decides its own calendar Many parents we talked to said it's too early to go back. 'I get to see all my friends and meet my new teacher,' student Kimora Belcher said. Belcher said she is excited to start school and is not bothered its weeks before other Georgia kids will head back to the classroom. 'It's too soon and too hot,' mother Phyllis Wright said. Wright said she doesn't understand the July 28 start date for Newton County Schools. She is aware some Georgia schools don't go back until mid-August. 'The parents should say something about it to school board members,' Wright said. The state superintendent said it is up to each individual district. Hear from him about why some schools are starting so early, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
  • Trump headed to Long Island to trumpet MS-13 crackdown
    Trump headed to Long Island to trumpet MS-13 crackdown
    Trumpeting his administration's crackdown on illegal immigration and violent crime, President Donald Trump is traveling to Long Island to urge Congress to dedicate more funding to the fight. Trump is set to speak Friday afternoon at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, New York, close to where the ultra-violent street gang MS-13 has committed a string of gruesome murders, including the massacre of four young men in April in a Central Islip park. Trump is expected to continue his tough talk on immigration and urge Congress to dedicate more funding to border enforcement and faster deportations in a speech in front of law enforcement officers and the family members of crime victims. Trump has made cracking down on MS-13, also called Mara Salvatrucha, a top priority of his administration. The gang, which is believed to have originated in immigrant communities in Los Angeles in the 1980s and then entrenched itself in Central America when its leaders were deported, is infamous for its violent tactics, including torturing victims and hacking them with machetes. Its recruits are middle- and high-school students, predominantly in immigrant communities, who are said to risk violent retribution if they leave. Authorities estimate the group has tens of thousands of members across several Central American countries and many U.S. states. Trump's Justice and Homeland Security departments have made targeting the gang a top priority. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has directed his department's law enforcement agencies and federal prosecutors across the country to prioritize their prosecution, as directed by an executive order Trump signed in February, among other measures. 'We're liberating our towns and we're liberating our cities. Can you believe we have to do that?' Trump said at an Ohio rally earlier this week, adding that law enforcement agents were rooting out gang members — and 'not doing it in a politically correct fashion. We're doing it rough.' 'Our guys are rougher than their guys,' he bragged. Since the beginning of January the Department of Homeland Security's investigative unit has arrested 3,311 gang members across the country in a number of targeted operations, said Tom Homan, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agency could not provide numbers for a similar timeframe in 2016. Trump's trip comes as Sessions is visiting El Salvador as part of a mission to increase international cooperation against the gang. Sessions met Thursday with his Salvadoran counterpart and members of an international anti-gang task force. Congressman Peter King, who represents Brentwood and will travel with the president from Washington, said that Trump's appearance would send a signal to communities that have been shaken by the violent killings. 'It's absolutely devastating. And almost all of these killings have occurred in my district, within 20 minutes of my home,' he said. King said the gang is responsible for 17 murders between January 2016 and April 2017 in his district — but that the impact on largely immigrant communities has been larger because of the way the gang kills. In addition to torturing victims, King said, members have also sent video of gruesome crime scenes to their victims' loved ones 'This gang's chilling motto is 'mata, viola, controla,'which means 'kill, rape and control,'' said Robert Hur, a top official at the Justice Department. 'They seek to live up to this motto through truly shocking acts of violence designed to instill fear: vicious machete attacks, execution-style gunshots, gang rape and human trafficking.' The Trump administration blames the gang's recent resurgence in certain areas on illegal immigration and believes policies like building a wall along the southern border and cracking down on so-called 'sanctuary cities' will eradicate the problem. Critics see the focus misplaced and argue resources could be better spent on other enforcement efforts. ___ Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj
  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes cover of Rolling Stone
    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes cover of Rolling Stone
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau graced the cover of Rolling Stone this week, and the pop culture magazine put forth a provocative question in its headline: “Why Can’t He Be Our President?” >> Read more trending news Trudeau is pictured with his sleeves rolled up and his jacket slung over his shoulder.  The prime minister is among other world leaders to make the cover of Rolling Stone, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, MSN reported. In an article published online Wednesday, writer Stephen Rodrick contrasted Trudeau’s style with that of President Donald Trump, comparing the two politicians’ views on health care, the environment and marijuana. Trudeau told Rodrick that while he disagreed with Trump “on a whole bunch,” they still have “a constructive working relationship.”
  • Sessions says he's staying, will fight for Trump's agenda
    Sessions says he's staying, will fight for Trump's agenda
    His loyalty to the boss severely tested but seemingly intact, Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will stay in the job for as long as President Donald Trump wants him to serve. Sessions told The Associated Press he and Trump have a 'harmony of values and beliefs' and he intends to stay and fight for the president's agenda 'as long as he sees that as appropriate.' His assessment came after a week of being berated by Trump in the most public fashion as a weak and ineffective leader. 'If he wants to make a change, he has every right,' Sessions said in an interview outside the U.S. Embassy in San Salvador during a mission to increase international cooperation against the MS-13 gang. 'I serve at the pleasure of the president. I've understood that from the day I took the job.' Congressional Republicans have rallied around Sessions, a former senator from Alabama, and expressed mortification at the humiliation visited on him by Trump in several interviews and a series of tweets. Trump is upset that Sessions recused himself months ago from the investigation into interactions between Russian officials and the Trump campaign, and that Sessions has not taken a tougher line against Trump's defeated Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina warned Thursday there would be 'holy hell' to pay if Trump fired Sessions. After meeting his Salvadoran counterpart, Sessions told AP he was 'thrilled' with the support he's received, presumably from lawmakers. 'I believe we are running a great Department of Justice,' he said. 'I believe with great confidence that I understand what is needed in the Department of Justice and what President Trump wants. I share his agenda.' He acknowledged, with considerable understatement, 'it hasn't been my best week .... for my relationship with the president.' The two have not spoken recently, he said. 'But I look forward to the opportunity to chat with him about it.' In Congress, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska went to the Senate floor Thursday to discourage Trump from making a so-called recess appointment while the Senate is away at the end of August — should that be the president's intention. A recess appointment would allow Trump to appoint anyone of his choosing and bypass Senate confirmation until 2019 if the Senate recesses for 10 days or more in August. 'If you're thinking of making a recess appointment to push out the attorney general, forget about it,' Sasse said. 'The presidency isn't a bull, and this country isn't a china shop.' The previous evening, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, tweeted that he wouldn't be holding a confirmation hearing for a new attorney general if Trump decided to go that route. Although largely deferential to a president who seemed bent on tormenting him, Sessions stood his ground on his decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. He had bowed out of any involvement in that probe after acknowledged meeting with Russia's ambassador during the campaign. 'Knowing the integrity that's required of the attorney general, I believe I made the right decision,' he told Fox News. He said his recusal was in keeping with the rule of law 'and an attorney general who doesn't follow the law is not very effective in leading the Department of Justice.' The White House of late has appeared to be trying to tamp down the notion that Trump wants Sessions out — without offering a rousing endorsement of him, however. 'The president wants him to do his job, do it properly,' the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Thursday. 'He wants him to be tough on the intelligence leaks and he wants him to move forward.' In San Salvador, Sessions met his Salvadoran counterpart, Douglas Melendez, and congratulated him on charges outlined over the last two days involving strategy against more than 700 gang members, many of them from MS-13, said the Justice Department. He also met members of an international anti-gang task force at an event where an FBI agent described MS-13 as a highly coordinated and well-organized gang whose imprisoned leaders order violence in the U.S. from their prisons in El Salvador. MS-13 is an international criminal enterprise with tens of thousands of members in several Central American countries and many U.S. states. The gang originated in immigrant communities in Los Angeles in the 1980s then entrenched itself in Central America when its leaders were deported. It's known for hacking and stabbing victims with machetes, drug dealing, prostitution and other rackets. Its recruits are middle- and high-school students predominantly in immigrant communities, and those who try to leave risk violent retribution, law enforcement officials have said. MS-13 members have been accused in a spate of bloodshed that included the massacre of four young men in a Long Island, New York, park and the killing of a suspected gang rival inside a deli. The violence has drawn attention from members of Congress and Trump, who has boasted about efforts to arrest and deport MS-13 members across the United States. For Sessions, the anti-gang mission was a way to show his priorities are Trump's priorities after days of being upbraided by the president in the most public fashion. In Washington, lawmakers from both parties moved on efforts to prevent the dismissal of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a development that might be made easier if Sessions were moved aside. Graham is working on legislation that would block the firing of special counsels without judicial review. Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, among several senators involved in the effort, said the bill would protect Mueller and other special counsels. He said firing Mueller 'would precipitate a firestorm that would be unprecedented in proportions.' Sessions recused himself from the investigation into election meddling after he acknowledged meeting with Russia's ambassador during the campaign. ___ Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington contributed to this report.
  • Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a man has been charged in his grandmother's disappearance. Millicent Williams, 78, was reported missing by her family from her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check, they found blood inside. Police said the woman disappeared under 'highly suspicious' circumstances. We're learning details of the search for the woman, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Her 37-year-old grandson, Gregory Williams, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. Police said they saw Gregory Williams driving his grandmother's car and took him into custody when he pulled into a shopping center near the home around 1 p.m. Millicent Williams is still missing. 'Our biggest goal right now is to talk to the suspect and try to see if he knows her whereabouts,' DeKalb police Capt. J.A. Lewis said. TRENDING STORIES: DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose Crews searched a nearby park Thursday. Police said they will search new areas Friday morning. 'I don't want to even say the word, but I hope they find her alive,' neighbor Garfield Adams said. Family members said they last spoke to Millicent Williams Sunday. They said Gregory Williams lived with her. Neighbors said they noticed red flags with Gregory Williams' behavior. 'He would be screaming, numerous times, out in the middle of the circle here. Praying, yelling, whatever, and my grandkids were afraid of him and came running inside,' neighbor Louis Walker said. 'I've never seen him act violent. I've just seen him do a lot of yelling and screaming and talking to himself,' neighbor George Martin said. Police confirmed that Gregory Williams is a U.S. Army veteran with an honorable discharge. Neighbors said the house where Millicent and Gregory Williams lived went quiet this week. 'Normally I would hear some kind of noise coming from the backyard. I haven't heard him in a while,' Martin said. Police said their focus is finding Millicent Williams. 'Time is of the essence. We're already behind the power curve as it is, so by getting him into custody, we can hopefully get some answers to the questions that we have,' Lewis said. Investigators said Gregory Williams has a lawyer, which will limit their ability to speak with him.
  • White House tensions catch fire with Scaramucci interviews
    White House tensions catch fire with Scaramucci interviews
    President Donald Trump's new communications director exploded the smoldering tensions at the White House into a full-fledged conflagration Thursday, angrily daring Trump's chief of staff to deny he's a 'leaker' and exposing West Wing backstabbing in language more suitable to a mobster movie than a seat of presidential stability. In a pull-no-punches, impromptu CNN interview that he said was authorized by the president, Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus in graphic terms. 'The fish stinks from the head down,' he said. 'I can tell you two fish that don't stink, and that's me and the president.' Not even a week into his new job, Scaramucci accused unidentified senior officials of trying to sabotage him and committing a felony by leaking information. But the personal financial information that he said someone had 'leaked' about him had simply been obtained through a public records request. Then in an interview published by The New Yorker late Thursday, an angry Scaramucci used an expletive to accuse Priebus of being a 'f------ paranoid schizophrenic' and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon of trying to burnish his own reputation. He also threatened to fire White House staffers who leaked about a dinner he had with the president. 'They'll all be fired by me,' Scaramucci told the magazine. 'I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I'll fire tomorrow. I'll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus — if you want to leak something — he'll be asked to resign very shortly.' By day's end Scaramucci sounded calmer, though not regretful. 'I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA,' he tweeted. The tag at the end stands for Trump's 'Make America Great Again.' He also blamed the reporter, Ryan Lizza. 'I made a mistake in trusting in a reporter,' he added later. 'It won't happen again.' White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders referred reporters to the first tweet. The president's senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway, had earlier speculated in a Fox News interview that unnamed forces were out to get Scaramucci, saying: 'Somebody is trying to get in his way and scare him off.' 'There are leaks and then there are people using the press to shiv each other in the ribs,' she said. Meanwhile, no one in the White House took up for Priebus — including Priebus himself. Sanders avoided giving a direct answer when asked whether Trump has confidence in Priebus. The past 24 hours provided the clearest evidence yet that Scaramucci and Trump, both brash New Yorkers, are cut from the same cloth. One of their shared techniques: publicly shaming members of their own team. Scaramucci's goading of Priebus came as Trump continued to fume publicly and privately about his attorney general. Trump has been critical of Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Justice Department investigation into whether the president's campaign had anything to do with Russian interference in the election last fall. 'It hasn't been my best week ... for my relationship with the president,' Sessions acknowledged in an interview with The Associated Press in El Salvador, where he was on a mission to increase international cooperation against gangs. He said he would stay in his post and fight for Trump's agenda 'as long as he sees that as appropriate.' Newt Gingrich, a former House speaker and frequent outside adviser to Trump, said in an interview that Scaramucci's attacks on Priebus are problematic. 'They've got to get this sorted out between the two of them, and it would be nice if they didn't do it in public,' he said. Yet after Scaramucci's call-in CNN performance — a move lifted from his boss' playbook — it was difficult to see how the two could mend fences. 'I don't know if this is repairable or not — that will be up to the president,' Scaramucci said on air. He compared their relationship to that of brothers who are 'rough on each other,' invoking Cain and Abel. One of those biblical brothers murdered the other. The bad blood stems from Scaramucci's view that Priebus was insufficiently supportive of Trump at the end of the election campaign and his belief that Priebus persuaded the president to keep him out of the White House in January. Six months later, Scaramucci's close relationship with the president trumped the opposition of Priebus and Bannon. Scaramucci's arrival in the West Wing last Friday marked the first in a series of falling dominoes that seemed to be leading toward Priebus. Press secretary Sean Spicer, a close ally of Priebus, resigned last week. Scaramucci then forced out another communications aide close to Priebus. Scaramucci then tweeted that someone had illegally leaked financial information about him, conspicuously mentioning Priebus' Twitter handle. Scaramucci later deleted that tweet and said he had only mentioned Priebus to show that all senior leaders are taking leaks seriously. 'In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and the @JusticeDept #swamp @Reince45,' his since-deleted tweet read. Scaramucci's financial disclosure form wasn't leaked at all. It was released after a public records request by a Politico reporter. In the CNN interview, Scaramucci said he'd be reaching out to his 'buddies' in the FBI about the matter. If Scaramucci tries to direct the FBI to conduct a leak investigation, that could brush up against the Justice Department's obligation to function independently from the White House, said Mark Zaid, a national security lawyer in Washington. 'It starts to potentially smell and approach an inappropriate line,' Zaid said. Brad Gerstman, a New York lobbyist and public relations executive, said it probably doesn't matter to Trump that Scaramucci and Priebus don't get along. Gerstman has done projects for the Trump Organization and is a neighbor and longtime friend of Scaramucci's. 'In my experience, he's of the belief that sometimes a little friction in the ranks is how you surface the best ideas,' Gerstman said of Trump. But another rule of thumb in Trump's inner circle is that it's never wise to outshine the president. Trump has reacted angrily when certain aides — including Bannon and, briefly, son-in-law Jared Kushner — received outsized media attention. Ari Fleischer, who served as press secretary under George W. Bush, said, 'Ask Steve Bannon what happens if you get too much publicity and go too far.' 'It reminds me of Icarus flying too close to the sun.' ___ Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writers Vivian Salama, Eric Tucker and Jill Colvin contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.