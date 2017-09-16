Listen Live
News
NYC school worker accused of sexually abusing kindergartner
NYC school worker accused of sexually abusing kindergartner

NYC school worker accused of sexually abusing kindergartner
NYC school worker accused of sexually abusing kindergartner

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK - 
A school worker in a New York City school was arrested, accused of sexually abusing a kindergarten student.

Lameldin Abdelrahim, 62, is a paraprofessional at Public School 200K in Brooklyn, WABC reported. Police said other school personnel saw Abdelrahim sitting inside a cafeteria with a 5-year-old boy, whose head was allegedly in Abdelrahim's lap in an inappropriate manner.
Abdelrahim, who has no previous criminal record, faces multiple charges in connection to the incident, including sex abuse, sexual contact with an individual less than 11, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and sexual abuse of a child less than 14, WABC reported.
In a statement, the New York City Department of Education called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”
“(Abdelrahim) was immediately terminated and is no longer eligible to work in our schools. Safety always comes first and we are providing the school community with additional support,” the statement read.
Bail was set at $60,000, WABC reported.

News

  • NYC school worker accused of sexually abusing kindergartner
    NYC school worker accused of sexually abusing kindergartner
    A school worker in a New York City school was arrested, accused of sexually abusing a kindergarten student. >> Read more trending news  Lameldin Abdelrahim, 62, is a paraprofessional at Public School 200K in Brooklyn, WABC reported. Police said other school personnel saw Abdelrahim sitting inside a cafeteria with a 5-year-old boy, whose head was allegedly in Abdelrahim's lap in an inappropriate manner.Abdelrahim, who has no previous criminal record, faces multiple charges in connection to the incident, including sex abuse, sexual contact with an individual less than 11, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and sexual abuse of a child less than 14, WABC reported.In a statement, the New York City Department of Education called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”“(Abdelrahim) was immediately terminated and is no longer eligible to work in our schools. Safety always comes first and we are providing the school community with additional support,” the statement read.Bail was set at $60,000, WABC reported.
  • Rookie Sean Newcomb's 8 strikeouts help Braves edge Mets 3-2
    Rookie Sean Newcomb's 8 strikeouts help Braves edge Mets 3-2
    Sean Newcomb kept striking out Mets batters even when he couldn't rely on his big curveball. For Braves manager Brian Snitker, that was an encouraging sign about the rookie left-hander's future. Newcomb recorded eight strikeouts, including five straight, and Atlanta beat Rafael Montero and the New York Mets 3-2 on Friday night. Newcomb (6-5, 255 pounds) relied on his strong fastball. When he didn't have a good feel on his curveball, he had to put a bigger emphasis on his changeup. It was a confidence-building night for the 24-year-old and his manager. 'You see what the kid is capable of,' Snitker said. 'He's getting better.' Newcomb (3-8) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. His eight strikeouts fell one shy of his career high. 'I am getting a better grip with it,' Newcomb said of his changeup. 'I'm a lot more comfortable with it than I was last year.' The Mets have lost five straight. Newcomb's run of five strikeouts began after he allowed a run-scoring double to Dominic Smith in the fourth that gave New York a 2-1 lead. Montero (5-10) was lifted with two outs in the fifth after throwing 108 pitches and allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks. He had walked 14 in his previous three starts. Montero faced seven batters in the fifth before manager Terry Collins pulled him. 'I really don't have an answer,' Collins said. 'He was sailing along. Maybe a few too many pitches early.' The Braves scored two runs in the fifth to take the lead. David Freitas doubled and scored on Ender Inciarte's single. Montero walked Ozzie Albies and issued an intentional walk to Freddie Freeman, loading the bases. Left fielder Brandon Nimmo made a diving catch on Lane Adams' fly ball to the gap in left-center, driving in Inciarte. Adams replaced left fielder Matt Kemp, who had tightness in his left hamstring, to start the inning. Arodys Vizcaino pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 opportunities. TRAINER'S ROOM Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn lat muscle) could be nearing his first appearance since April 30. Collins said Syndergaard will be evaluated on Saturday after throwing a bullpen session without restrictions on Thursday. The Mets will 'then make the next step, whether it's another bullpen or use him in a game,' Collins said. ... SS Amed Rosario (pulled hip flexor) and C Travis d'Arnaud (twisted right knee) were held out and are day to day after leaving Thursday's game against the Cubs. Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz is expected to miss a start. He left Thursday's game at Washington with a cut on his right middle finger. ... C Tyler Flowers, hit by a pitch on his left hand Wednesday, is expected to be held out until Tuesday. ... RHP Jason Motte (right oblique strain) was activated off the 10-day DL. MR. RBI Since making his debut on Aug. 11, Smith leads the Mets with 20 RBIs. ANOTHER SHORT START Montero became the fourth straight Mets starter pitcher to fail to complete five innings. 'We can't get five innings out of a starting pitcher,' Collins said. 'That's what has hurt us.' ANOTHER HONOR FOR ACUNA Outfielder Ronald Acuna was announced as the Braves' organizational player of the year in a pregame ceremony. The 19-year-old Acuna rose from Class A to Triple-A Gwinnett this season and hit a combined .325 with 21 homers, 82 RBIs and 44 steals. Earlier this month, Acuna was chosen as the minor league player of the year by Baseball America. UP NEXT Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (14-9, 3.63) is 4-3 with a 2.29 ERA in 10 career starts against Atlanta. He has 10 games with at least 10 strikeouts this season, the fifth-highest total in team history. Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (9-9, 4.28) will look for his third win of the season against the Mets on Saturday night. He is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against New York this season and is 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA in five career games against the Mets. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • A teacher allegedly assaulted a student who sat during the Pledge of Allegiance
    A teacher allegedly assaulted a student who sat during the Pledge of Allegiance
    A Michigan teacher has been placed on leave after she allegedly assaulted a student who refused to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance. >> Read more trending news Stone Chaney is a sixth-grade student at East Middle School in Farmington Hills, Michigan. He says that he was sitting during the pledge on Sept. 7, when the teacher came up behind him and snatched him out of his seat. Chaney explained that “I don’t stand because I don’t pledge to a flag. I pledge to God and family.” He says the next day, a teacher yelled at him for sitting during the ritual, ClickOnDetroit reports. On Friday, Chaney’s father told The Washington Post, “When you put your hands on kids and force your own way of thinking, that’s not right.” He spoke at a school board meeting soon after and expressed his discontent, saying that he’s “looking for accountability.” In a statement to the Post, the superintendent wrote that the woman who grabbed Chaney is a consultant who trains other teachers. However, the district has not confirmed that assertion. Chaney’s father said that he is not comfortable sending his son back to the school.
  • Strange creature found in Texas following Hurricane Harvey
    Strange creature found in Texas following Hurricane Harvey
    A creature, believed to believed to be a “fangtoothed” snake-eel, washed up in Texas after Hurricane Harvey and the images of it were a bit unsettling. >> Read more trending news Twitter user Preeti Desai (@preetalina) uploaded the pictures September 6, with the caption “Okay, biology twitter, what the heck is this?” After several experts weighed in, the Smithsonian’s Dr. Kenneth Tinghe nailed the specimen down as a “fangtooth snake-eel,” EarthTouchNews reported. Unfortunately, this one was decomposing, giving it that zombie-like appearance. While the animal may look like a creation from the dark and mysterious depths, the species lives in waters 30 to 90 meters deep. Thankfully, they spend most of their time hidden away, so there’s not much chance you’ll bump into one of these guys when diving. Though the specimen that Desai discovered is half decomposed, the fangtooth snake-eel certainly wouldn’t win any beauty contests even when they’re alive and slithering about in the ocean. Images of the live creatures feature a ghoulish, fat eel with a nasty overbite.
  • Neighbors say county removed anti-speeding equipment they paid for
    Neighbors say county removed anti-speeding equipment they paid for
    A South Fulton County community says the county removed traffic poles they installed to cut down on traffic. People in the Madison Place townhome community off Old National Highway said they paid for their own anti-speeding equipment after persistent issues. “You have cars coming in, speeding. Children are playing,” homeowner Saadiq Mohammad said. Residents say they were tired of waiting on a solution from the county, so they used HOA fees to pay for four speed bumps and three 6-inch traffic poles in June. “If it’s our neighborhood, we take actions,”  homeowner Russell Swint said. Neighbors said they installed the poles, also known as bollards, to block traffic from cutting through their neighborhood. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Georgia Power: 95% of customers have power 2 days ahead of schedule Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' “We did the same thing that all other beautiful communities do – take control of your community,” Mohammad said.  Neighbors said last week they noticed the traffic poles were gone and they had no idea who took them. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson contacted the county for answers. A Fulton County spokesperson sent the following statement: “The bollards were installed within the public right of way by the Homeowners Association without any coordination with the City of South Fulton and/or Fulton County.'  Neighbors said they want their equipment back and hope the speed bumps can stay in place. The county recommends that neighbors who want to take action inform them first. 
  • ‘Be kind to your neighbor': Woman reunites with man who gave her last generator as Irma neared
    ‘Be kind to your neighbor': Woman reunites with man who gave her last generator as Irma neared
    The man who selflessly gave up one of the last generators available to a woman in distress got to meet her again after the storm.  >> Read more trending news Ramon Santiago and Pam Brekke met and hugged again at the upholstery business where Brekke works. Both were emotional about the millions of people touched by what happened when they crossed paths at a Lowe’s in Orlando. >> RELATED: Read: Lowe's customer gives last generator to fellow shopper “The anxiety of the storm just hit me,” said Brekke. As Hurricane Irma churned toward Florida, Brekke broke down in tears when the last generator went to the person in front of her in line. Her concern centered mostly on her father-in-law, Richard Robinson, who she said is like a father to her. Robinson, an 87-year-old Korean War veteran, has congestive heart failure and depends on oxygen at night. Santiago didn’t know all those details when he insisted Brekke take his generator. In Spanish, he said seeing her tears was enough for him to act. Santiago’s family did not lose power long enough to use the generator Lowe’s gave him for free when his act of generosity went viral. At Brekke’s home, the lights stayed on and the generator Santiago gave her is still in the box. They are relieved and proud of their roles in a moment that moved so many. “Be kind to your neighbor. That’s what God wants us to do,” said Brekke. “We showed there is still goodness and love in the world.” 
