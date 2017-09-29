Listen Live
clear-night
71°
H 87
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
71°
Clear
H 87° L 66°
  • clear-night
    71°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 87° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
North Korea says ‘millions’ ready to fight US
Close

North Korea says ‘millions’ ready to fight US

North Korea says ‘millions’ ready to fight US
Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
Spectators listen to a television news brodcast of a statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

North Korea says ‘millions’ ready to fight US

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If tensions between the United States and North Korea lead to war, the followers of Kim Jong-Un are apparently ready to fight, USA Today reported.

>> Read more trending news

North Korea's state media reported that 4.7 million of its citizens have volunteered to join or re-enlist in the military since leader Kim threatened to "tame” President Donald Trump “with fire" last week.

Previously, North Korea has claimed that its citizens have volunteered to join the military as part of propaganda campaigns to boost solidarity, according to the South Korean news agency, Yonhap.

The North Korean military enlistment claims came after Kim issued a statement Friday warning: "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire," USA Today reported.

The North Korean leader spoke out after Trump told the U.N. General Assembly in New York that if “forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the event LIVE on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Man sentenced to life, no parole in murder of woman burned in Gwinnett
    Man sentenced to life, no parole in murder of woman burned in Gwinnett
    Charmane Goins will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of Lauren Taylor.  The victim's family powerful statements before a judge locked up the convicted killer forever, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.  Taylor’s corpse was found burned in a Gwinnett County park in 2014. Goins was convicted of Taylor’s murder on Sept. 5 and faced sentencing Sept. 28. RELATED STORIES: Man found guilty of killing mistress, burning body Closing arguments expected in trial of man accused of killing mistress Burned body found by couple, identified VIDEO: Burned body found in Deshong Park Judge Debra Turner sentenced Goins to life in prison without parole. Since the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office did not seek the death penalty, there were only two options for Goins: life without parole and life with the possibility of parole.  The sentencing, which sometimes happens immediately following a verdict, was delayed nearly a month in hopes of bringing in character witnesses for Goins. Only Taylor’s mother and sister spoke at the sentencing hearing Thursday. No witnesses for Goins were in the courtroom.  
  • Protesters at Harvard greet DeVos speech on school choice
    Protesters at Harvard greet DeVos speech on school choice
    A speech on school choice by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos drew student protesters on a variety of issues at Harvard University. The protest Thursday was mostly silent, although some students snapped their fingers or cheered in support of some questions during a question-and-answer session. Some of the protesters called for protections for victims of campus sexual assault. Others were critical of what they see as the Trump administration's lack of support for public schools. DeVos last week revoked Obama administration guidance that instructed colleges on how to handle sexual assault cases. She says she wants new rules on campus sexual assault to be fair to both the victims and the accused. Critics of the Obama administration policies have argued that they were tilted against those accused of assault.
  • Senator slams Twitter over suspected accounts tied to Russia
    Senator slams Twitter over suspected accounts tied to Russia
    Social media giant Twitter told congressional investigators it has suspended at least two dozen accounts that may have been tied to Russia, but the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee was anything but satisfied. Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said Twitter's explanations of its actions against Russia-linked accounts were 'deeply disappointing,' and he suggested the company doesn't understand the seriousness of Congress' investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Warner made the comments after company executives met behind closed doors with staff members of both the Senate and House intelligence committees for several hours. Warner said the information Twitter shared 'was frankly inadequate on almost every level.' The disclosures by Twitter follow Facebook revelations that some 3,000 ads were purchased by entities with likely ties to Russia and as congressional investigators are examining the spread of false news stories and propaganda on social media during the campaign. The committees have been investigating Russia's election meddling and any possible coordination with associates of Republican Donald Trump in his campaign against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. They have specifically been looking at Twitter and Facebook and their roles in the spread of misinformation and propaganda during the campaign. Twitter said in a blog post that it found 22 accounts corresponding to about 450 Facebook accounts that were likely operated out of Russia and pushed divisive social and political issues during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Facebook has said those accounts were responsible for buying about 3,000 ads worth about $100,000. Twitter says it also found an additional 179 related accounts and took action against ones that violated its rules. The company didn't specify how many of those accounts were suspended or the type of action taken. A person familiar with Twitter's response to the accounts says that most of those accounts were found to have violated the platform's rules. The person did not know if all 179 had been suspended from the service. The person spoke only on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to discuss the information publicly. Warner said that Twitter's findings were merely 'derivative' of Facebook's work, and 'showed an enormous lack of understanding from the Twitter team of how serious this issue is, the threat it poses to democratic institutions.' He said the meeting underscored the need for the company to come forward in a public hearing. Both the House and Senate intelligence panels are inviting Twitter, Facebook and Google to testify this fall. Thursday's closed meetings lasted several hours. Twitter's executives included Colin Crowell, a vice president of public policy, government and corporate philanthropy; Carlos Monje, director of public policy and philanthropy; attorney Elizabeth Banker, and Emily Horne, global policy communications director. Twitter said it also provided congressional investigators with a 'roundup' of ads from accounts used by Russia's state-sponsored news network, RT. The company said in a blog post that RT spent $274,100 on ads targeted to markets in the U.S. during 2016. Twitter provided the ads, which came from three handles used by RT, to the congressional investigators. Most tweets from the accounts promoted news stories. In its blog post, Twitter said it has worked harder to detect and prevent spam and 'malicious automation.' The company said it removed tweets that were attempting to suppress legitimate votes by telling people they could vote for Clinton by texting. The company said that its automated systems catch more than 3.2 million suspicious accounts globally per week, which is more than double the amount the company detected this time last year. The top Democrat on the House intelligence panel, California Rep. Adam Schiff, showed less frustration after his own panel's staff was briefed by Twitter, saying the meeting was 'good but preliminary.' 'I think there are challenges to Twitter in its forensic investigation because Twitter users don't provide the same background information that Facebook users do,' Schiff said. 'At the same time I don't think we've more than scratched the surface in terms of our understanding how the Russians may have used that platform.' Unlike Facebook, which has said phony accounts on its platform attempted to stir up divisiveness in the election, Twitter has remained mostly silent. Twitter allows users to register anonymously and has more public accounts than Facebook. Many lawmakers have expressed concerns about the proliferation of the anonymous 'bots.' Lawmakers have been interested in Twitter's potential vulnerabilities in terms of tracing potential foreign intrusions. There have been concerns that the company doesn't move quickly enough to remove posts and isn't able to track the original postings that were spread and retweeted. Twitter, Facebook and Google haven't yet said whether they will accept the invitations to testify publicly before both intelligence panels. The House committee is planning a hearing in October and the Senate committee has invited witnesses to appear on Nov. 1. Facebook acknowledged in earlier briefings with the intelligence panels that the hundreds of phony Facebook accounts, likely run from Russia, spent about $100,000 on ads aimed at stirring up divisive issues such as gun control and race relations during the 2016 campaign. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last week that the company will provide congressional investigators with the contents of the 3,000 ads bought by a Russian agency, and he pledged to make political advertising on its platform more transparent. ___ Associated Press writers Matthew Daly and Tom LoBianco contributed to this report.
  • North Korea says ‘millions’ ready to fight US
    North Korea says ‘millions’ ready to fight US
    If tensions between the United States and North Korea lead to war, the followers of Kim Jong-Un are apparently ready to fight, USA Today reported. >> Read more trending news North Korea's state media reported that 4.7 million of its citizens have volunteered to join or re-enlist in the military since leader Kim threatened to 'tame” President Donald Trump “with fire' last week. Previously, North Korea has claimed that its citizens have volunteered to join the military as part of propaganda campaigns to boost solidarity, according to the South Korean news agency, Yonhap. The North Korean military enlistment claims came after Kim issued a statement Friday warning: 'I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire,' USA Today reported. The North Korean leader spoke out after Trump told the U.N. General Assembly in New York that if “forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”
  • Price says he's reimbursing costs for his private flights
    Price says he's reimbursing costs for his private flights
    Fighting to keep his job, health secretary Tom Price says he'll write a personal check to reimburse taxpayers for his travel on charter flights taken on government business and pledged to fly commercial — 'no exceptions.' The repayment — $51,887.31, according to Price's office — covered only the secretary's seat. Price did not address the overall cost of the flights, which could amount to several hundred thousand dollars and is under investigation. 'I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars,' Price said in a statement. 'I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer.' His mea culpa came a day after a public rebuke from President Donald Trump. A former congressman from Georgia regarded as a conservative policy expert, Price said he hopes to keep his Cabinet seat. At the White House, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wouldn't go that far. 'We're going to conduct a full review and we'll see what happens,' Sanders told reporters. Travel by other top officials is also attracting scrutiny. Price said the president had personally let him know of his displeasure. 'As he has said publicly, he wasn't happy, and he expressed that to me very clearly,' Price said Thursday evening on Fox News. All his travel was legally approved by officials at Health and Human Services, Price said. It amounted to 10 trips with 26 different segments. On Wednesday Trump had declared that he's 'not happy' over reports that Price flew on costly charters when he could have taken cheaper commercial flights. Asked whether he'd fire Price, Trump said, 'We'll see.' Price told reporters Thursday, 'I think we've still got the confidence of the president.' About the controversy, he said, 'We're going to work through this.' Taxpayers 'won't pay a dime for my seat on those planes,' Price said in his statement. Price played a supporting role in the fruitless Republican effort to repeal Barack Obama's health care law — another source of frustration for the president. Prompted partly by controversy over Price, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has launched a wide-ranging investigation into travel by Trump's political appointees. On Wednesday the committee sent requests for detailed travel records to the White House and 24 departments and agencies, dating back to the president's first day in office. Trips by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt have also drawn criticism. A senior GOP lawmaker urged Trump to lay down some rules. 'Considering the many travel options to and from Washington, D.C., I'm urging you to emphasize to Cabinet secretaries the necessity of using reasonable and cost-effective modes of travel in accordance with federal restrictions,' Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote to Trump on Thursday. The president had vented about Price to reporters on Wednesday as he left the White House for a trip to sell his tax overhaul in Indianapolis. 'I was looking into it, and I will look into it, and I will tell you personally I'm not happy about it,' Trump responded when asked about Price's travel. 'I am not happy about it. I'm going to look at it. I'm not happy about it and I let him know it.' Price's travels were first reported last week by Politico, which said cheaper commercial flights were a viable option in many cases. On a June trip to Nashville, Price also had lunch with his son, who lives in that city, according to Politico. Another trip was from Dulles International Airport in the Washington suburbs to Philadelphia International Airport, a distance of 135 miles. Last Friday the HHS inspector general's office announced it was conducting a review to see if Price complied with federal travel regulations, which generally require officials to minimize costs. Price's office had initially said the secretary's demanding schedule sometimes did not permit the use of commercial airline flights. Price says he's fully cooperating with investigators. Trump's publicly expressed displeasure — or ambivalence — has been a sign in the past that the tenure of a key aide will soon be over. In August, the president was asked if he still had confidence in Steve Bannon, then a senior strategist in the White House. 'He's a good person. He actually gets very unfair press in that regard. But we'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon,' Trump said. Bannon was out three days later. Price, an ally of House Speaker Paul Ryan, is a past chairman of the House Budget Committee, where he was a frequent critic of wasteful spending. As HHS secretary, he has questioned whether the Medicaid health insurance program for low-income people delivers results that are worth the billions of dollars taxpayers spend for the coverage. He's a former orthopedic surgeon who once practiced in an inner-city hospital.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.