News
North Korea may have conducted sixth nuclear test
Close

North Korea may have conducted sixth nuclear test

North Korea may have conducted sixth nuclear test
Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (center) looking at a metal casing with two bulges at an undisclosed location.

North Korea may have conducted sixth nuclear test

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

SEOUL,  South Korea -  North Korea has appeared to have conducted a sixth nuclear test, CNN reported Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Seismological data from the United States Geological Survey showed that an explosion caused a 6.3-magnitude tremor in the northeastern section of North Korea, close to its Punggey-ri nuclear test site.

South Korea’s meteorological agency called it a "man-made" earthquake.

South Korea will hold a National Security Council meeting  Sunday to discuss the incident, according to South Korea's Presidential office. The meeting will be presided by President Moon Jae-in, CNN reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also observed a magnitude-6.1 tremor in North Korea, which showed a different waveform from a natural quake.

This is a developing story.

News

  • Texas on long road to recovery 9 days after Harvey
    Texas on long road to recovery 9 days after Harvey
    A city that lost its drinking water system is struggling to restore service and a crippled chemical plant that twice has been the scene of explosions remains a concern nine days after Harvey ripped across Texas. Officials in Beaumont, population almost 120,000, worked to repair their water treatment plant, which failed after the swollen Neches River inundated the main intake system and backup pumps failed. The Army Corps of Engineers sent pumps, and an ExxonMobil team built and installed a temporary intake pipe in an effort to refill a city reservoir. Exxon has a refinery and chemical plants in Beaumont. In Crosby, outside of Houston, authorities continued to monitor the Arkema plant where three trailers of highly unstable compounds ignited in recent days, sending thick black smoke and tall flames into the air. A Harris County fire marshal spokeswoman said there were no active fires at the facility, but six more trailers were being watched. The soggy and battered city of Houston began burying its dead and taking steps toward the long recovery ahead. Friends and family gathered Saturday in Tyler to remember a former Texas high school football and track coach whose body was found Monday. The storm is blamed for at least 44 deaths. Also, fire officials in the community of New Waverly, about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north of Houston, said a 6-month-old baby was missing and presumed dead after being ripped out of its parents' arms and swept away by floodwaters, the Houston Chronicle reported. Houston's school district said up to 12,000 students would be sent to different schools because of flood-damaged buildings. Harvey flooding is believed to have damaged at least 156,000 dwellings in Harris County, which includes the nation's fourth-largest city. Kim Martinez, 28, waited Saturday for insurance adjusters to come to her Southbelt/Ellington neighborhood, a devastated middle-class area of southeast Houston. 'You can be prepared for anything but not a monster storm like Harvey,' said her mother, Maria Martinez, 63. Some were able to count their blessings even as they faced a daunting recovery. 'I'm just praying on some help right now so I can get this over, behind me and try not to think about it,' said Georgia Calhoun, whose family is sleeping on air mattresses inside her damaged home after taking ruined furniture to the curb. Not everyone was able to think about rebuilding yet. About 200 people waved signs and shouted as they rallied Saturday outside a still-flooded subdivision in the west Houston suburb of Katy, demanding answers about when they will be able to return home. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has warned residents that their homes could remain flooded for up to 15 days because of ongoing releases of water from two reservoirs protecting downtown. Turner on Saturday ordered mandatory evacuations for an area that's been inundated by water from the reservoirs. About 4,700 dwellings are in the area, and Turner said about 300 people have refused to leave. The school district assessed its own losses. Twenty-two of its 245 schools had extensive damage that will keep them closed for months. Though school is now set to start on Sept. 11, that could change. President Donald Trump arrived in Houston for his second visit to the devastated region. He and first lady Melania Trump met with Harvey evacuees taking shelter at the NRG Center in Houston, where they spent time with children and helped to serve food. Later, they helped load trucks with relief supplies at a church in suburban Houston. They also visited Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey damage. About 1,000 evacuees remained at the George R. Brown Convention Center, down from a peak of about 10,000, city officials said. Trump has asked lawmakers for a $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts — a request expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, which returns to work Tuesday after its summer break. Harvey came ashore Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days. The storm brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches (1.3 meters) in one location, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. National Weather Service meteorologists expect what's left of Harvey to break up and merge with other weather systems late Saturday or Sunday. Another storm was churning far out over the Atlantic. Hurricane Irma was on a course that could bring it near the eastern Caribbean Sea by early next week. The Category 2 storm was moving northwest at nearly 13 mph (20 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. ___ Associated Press writers Jeff Amy and Johnny Clark in Beaumont, Texas; Frank Bajak, Jason Dearen, Elliot Spagat and Tamara Lush in Houston; Adam Kealoha Causey in Dallas; and Tammy Webber in Chicago contributed to this report. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb.
  • Blind player snaps extra point during USC’s victory
    Blind player snaps extra point during USC’s victory
    A college football player who has been blind since age 12 snapped for a successful extra point Saturday, helping the University of Southern California to a 49-31 victory against Western Michigan. >> Read more trending news Jake Olson entered the game with 3:13 to play in the fourth quarter. The Trojans’ Marvel Tell III had just returned an interception for a touchdown, allowing Olson to make his first appearance in a regular-season game. The Western Michigan players were aware that Olson was in the game and did not rush the kick. Olson delivered a perfect snap and USC converted for the final margin of victory. “I loved being out there,” Olson said. “It was an awesome feeling, something that I'll remember forever, getting to snap at USC as a football player.” Olson was born with retinoblastoma, a form of eye cancer, and he lost his left eye when he was 10 months old, ESPN reported. In 2009, at age 12, he learned he needed surgery to remove his right eye, which would completely cost him his vision.  USC coach Clay Helton had praise for Western Michigan coach Tim Lester, who signed off on Olson's debut. “Very special moment for us with a very special guy at the end of the game,” Helton said. “I commend and I thank Coach Lester and the entire Western Michigan family for the honor of getting what I think is a very special person in Jake Olson in.” “It was very special, hearing my name being called over the P.A. system,” Olson said. USC alumnus Clay Matthews, who plays for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, saluted Olson on Twitter, calling it “an inspiration.”
  • Man with dreams of opening trampoline studio becomes paralyzed after trampoline accident
    Man with dreams of opening trampoline studio becomes paralyzed after trampoline accident
    A Canadian man who dreamed of opening his own trampoline studio has a long road to recovery ahead after an accident at a trampoline gym left him paralyzed. >> Read more trending news Joshua Noronha, 25, from Collingwood, Ontario, worked as a coach at Collingwood Trampoline for at least seven years on and off before he crashed into the floor, seriously injuring himself on Aug. 18, the Collingwood Enterprise Bullet reported.   According to the Enterprise Bullet, Noronha was practicing flips when his head and arm went through the trampoline springs and “smashed into the floor breaking his neck and leaving him paralyzed from the chest down.” “He missed a landing and his head went between the material part and the springs and he snapped his neck,” Chris Dopp, who is in a relationship with Noronha’s mother, told Simcoe.com. This week, he was still in intensive care. He’ll remain in the hospital for “an extended stay” and will spend at least three months in a rehab facility, the Enterprise Bullet reported. >> Related: Bodybuilder dies in accident while doing backflip Guy Laporte, a family friend of Noronha, created a GoFundMe account to support Noronha, who has mounting medical costs. “He can use his right hand now so he communicates with us by writing on a white board,” Noronha’s mother, Leslie Pocklington, wrote on the page. “His messages are often heartfelt and leave you in tears. His sense of humor still comes out even in the face of such adversity ... The spirit of a lion still exists in our boy but he is very tired.” “He’s a fighter, this guy,” Laporte said. It’s likely that Noronha will never walk again. “His life went from a missed trampoline landing to a wheelchair in a matter of seconds,” Dopp wrote. “He has to learn how to do everything again.” Dopp said Noronha had already begun saving money to start his own trampoline business. “I have his business plan sitting on my coffee table. That’s how close he was to getting it going,” Dopp said, according to Simcoe.com. “It’s very comprehensive, outlining every dime coming in and out,” Dopp wrote on the GoFundMe page. Read more at the Collingwood Enterprise Bullet and Simcoe.com. 
  • No. 1 Alabama smothers No. 3 Florida State in opener, 24-7
    No. 1 Alabama smothers No. 3 Florida State in opener, 24-7
    Sparkling confetti rained on Alabama during a celebration in the middle of Atlanta's glitzy new stadium. The top-ranked Crimson Tide hopes to return in January for an even bigger party. Dominating on defense and taking advantage of an awful special teams showing by No. 3 Florida State, the Crimson Tide got started on what has become its annual quest for the national title with a 24-7 beatdown of the Seminoles on Saturday night at $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 'It's good to get a win, but we have a lot of work to do,' Alabama coach Nick Saban said, before adding ominously for the rest of the nation: 'We'll get better.' The new stadium, filled to the rafters with 76,330 fans split almost evenly between the schools, hosted one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history . At the end of the season, it will be the site of the national championship game. Don't bet against Alabama making a return appearance. 'It's one game. We have a long season,' Saban said. 'The focus that we have right now is what's ahead, not what's behind.' Damien Harris ran for a touchdown and blocked a punt , while Jalen Hurts chipped in with a scoring pass in a game that basically required the sophomore quarterback to make no major mistakes. This one was all about that dynamic Bama D. And Florida State's not-so-special teams. 'We work 30 to 35 minutes a day on special teams,' coach Jimbo Fisher moaned. 'We had breakdowns. Those were critical plays in the game.' Coming off a last-second loss in last season's title game , Alabama picked off two passes by Deondre Francois in the second half, snuffing out any hopes of a Florida State comeback. Throw in a blocked punt, a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery on a kickoff return, and there was really no path to victory for the Seminoles in the first opener between two teams in the top three of The Associated Press preseason rankings. The Tide led 10-7 at halftime, catching a huge break in the closing seconds when the officials didn't call a pass interference penalty. Tony Brown never looked for the ball, running into Nyqwan Murray as he tried to go for a scoring catch that would have given the Seminoles a lead. When Florida State was forced to settle for a 37-yard field goal attempt, Minkah Fitzpatrick leaped up to make the block on the final play of the half, preserving the lead and prompting a round of boos from the FSU faithful as the officials trotted off the field. Appearing deflated, the Seminoles never got anything going over the final two quarters. Levi Wallace and Mack Wilson both had interceptions, and Francois' night ended with him being helped off the field — putting no weight on his left knee — after being sacked from behind by blitzing safety Ronnie Harrison. Francois grabbed at his knee even as he was going down. It was a potentially crushing blow on a night that already went bad enough for the Seminoles. 'I hugged him,' Fisher said. 'We'll get the diagnosis and figure out what we've got to do from here.' With the Tide still clinging to that three-point lead, the game was essentially decided by a seven-play sequence toward the end of the third quarter. Logan Tyler's punt was smothered by Harris, racing in from the left side, and Dylan Moses fell on it at the Florida State 6. The Seminoles made an impressive stand, forcing Alabama to settle for Andy Pappanastos' 25-yard field goal. It was all for naught when, on the ensuing kickoff, Keith Gavin muffed the ball in the end zone, picked it up, ran into one of his own men, and then fumbled on a hit by Moses. Keith Holcombe recovered at the 11, and Harris ran up the middle for a touchdown on the very next play, splitting two would-be tacklers at the 5. Florida State managed only 65 yards in the second half and finished with 250 in the game. Alabama had just 269 yards but it didn't really matter with all the chances created by the defense and special teams. 'This game tells us where we are,' Saban said, 'and where we need to go.' THE TAKEAWAY Alabama: The Tide looked very much like a team worthy of its No. 1 ranking. While the no-call on the potential pass interference penalty was a huge break, there was no doubt about the better team in this game. The offense still needs a bit of work, especially the passing game. Saban grumbled that his team 'didn't make a lot of explosive plays.' Florida State: The Seminoles were looking to regain a bit of their swagger after back-to-back 10-3 seasons, which would be a cause for celebration at most schools but not in Tallahassee. Florida State thought it had the squad to contend again for a national title, but the offense was no match for the Crimson Tide. Throw in Francois' injury, and the outlook is suddenly a whole lot bleaker. ROOF CLOSED Atlanta built a retractable roof stadium for nights such as this. Clear skies. Temperatures in the low 70s. Unfortunately, the camera-lens-like structure is still a work in progress. While capable of opening and closing, the process takes too long to take any chances during a game. So, for the foreseeable future, it will remain closed. KICKING WOES Taking over as Alabama's No. 1 kicker, Pappanastos had a rough night. The transfer from Ole Miss kicked three field goals, also connecting from 35 and 33 yards, but he missed his two longest attempts of 42 and 41 yards. UP NEXT Alabama: Hosts Fresno State next Saturday in first game of the season at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Florida State: Returns home to face Louisiana-Monroe next weekend. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ More AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • AP EXCLUSIVE: Toxic waste sites flooded in Houston area
    AP EXCLUSIVE: Toxic waste sites flooded in Houston area
    As Dwight Chandler sipped beer and swept out the thick muck caked inside his devastated home, he worried whether Harvey's floodwaters had also washed in pollution from the old acid pit just a couple blocks away. Long a center of the nation's petrochemical industry, the Houston metro area has more than a dozen Superfund sites, designated by the Environmental Protection Agency as being among America's most intensely contaminated places. Many are now flooded, with the risk that waters were stirring dangerous sediment. The Highlands Acid Pit site near Chandler's home was filled in the 1950s with toxic sludge and sulfuric acid from oil and gas operations. Though 22,000 cubic yards of hazardous waste and soil were excavated from the acid pits in the 1980s, the site is still considered a potential threat to groundwater, and the EPA maintains monitoring wells there. When he was growing up in Highlands, Chandler, now 62, said he and his friends used to swim in the by-then abandoned pit. 'My daddy talks about having bird dogs down there to run and the acid would eat the pads off their feet,' he recounted on Thursday. 'We didn't know any better.' The Associated Press surveyed seven Superfund sites in and around Houston during the flooding. All had been inundated with water, in some cases many feet deep. On Saturday, hours after the AP published its first report, the EPA said it had reviewed aerial imagery confirming that 13 of the 41 Superfund sites in Texas were flooded by Harvey and were 'experiencing possible damage' due to the storm. The statement confirmed the AP's reporting that the EPA had not yet been able to physically visit the Houston-area sites, saying the sites had 'not been accessible by response personnel.' EPA staff had checked on two Superfund sites in Corpus Christi on Thursday and found no significant damage. AP journalists used a boat to document the condition of one flooded Houston-area Superfund site, but accessed others with a vehicle or on foot. The EPA did not respond to questions about why its personnel had not yet been able to do so. 'Teams are in place to investigate possible damage to these sites as soon flood waters recede, and personnel are able to safely access the sites,' the EPA statement said. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, speaking with reporters at a news conference on Saturday after the AP report was published, said he wants the EPA 'in town to address the situation.' Turner said he didn't know about the potential environmental concerns soon enough to discuss them with President Donald Trump. 'Now we're turning out attention to that,' he said. 'It is always a concern. The environment is very concerning, and we'll get right on top of it.' At the Highlands Acid Pit on Thursday, the Keep Out sign on the barbed-wire fence encircling the 3.3-acre site barely peeked above the churning water from the nearby San Jacinto River. A fishing bobber was caught in the chain link, and the air smelled bitter. A rusted incinerator sat just behind the fence, poking out of the murky soup. Across the road at what appeared to be a more recently operational plant, a pair of tall white tanks had tipped over into a heap of twisted steel. It was not immediately clear what, if anything, might have been inside them when the storm hit. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has called cleaning up Superfund sites a top priority, even as he has taken steps to roll back or delay rules aimed at preventing air and water pollution. Trump's proposed 2018 budget seeks to cut money for the Superfund program by 30 percent, though congressional Republicans are likely to approve a less severe reduction. Like Trump, Pruitt has expressed skepticism about the predictions of climate scientists that warmer air and seas will produce stronger, more drenching storms. Under the Obama administration, the EPA conducted a nationwide assessment of the increased threat to Superfund sites posed by climate change, including rising sea levels and stronger hurricanes. Of the more than 1,600 sites reviewed as part of the 2012 study, 521 were determined to be in 1-in-100 year and 1-in-500 year flood zones. Nearly 50 sites in coastal areas could also be vulnerable to rising sea levels. The threats to human health and wildlife from rising waters that inundate Superfund sites vary widely depending on the specific contaminants and the concentrations involved. The EPA report specifically noted the risk that floodwaters might carry away and spread toxic materials over a wider area. The report listed two dozen Superfund sites determined to be especially vulnerable to flooding and sea-level rise. The only one in Texas, the Bailey Waste Disposal site south of Beaumont, is on a marshy island along the Neches River. The National Weather Service said the Neches was expected to crest on Saturday at more than 21 feet above flood stage — 8 feet higher than the prior record. In Crosby, across the San Jacinto River from Houston, a small working-class neighborhood sits between two Superfund sites, French LTD and the Sikes Disposal Pits. The area was wrecked by Harvey's floods. Only a single house from among the roughly dozen lining Hickory Lane was still standing. After the water receded on Friday, a sinkhole the size of a swimming pool had opened up and swallowed two cars. The acrid smell of creosote filled the air. Rafael Casas' family had owned a house there for two decades, adjacent to the French LTD site. He said he was never told about the pollution risk until it came up in an informal conversation with a police officer who grew up nearby. Most of the homes had groundwater wells, but Casas said his family had switched to bottled water. 'You never know what happens with the pollution under the ground,' said Casas, 32. 'It filters into the water system.' The water had receded by Saturday at Brio Refining Inc. and Dixie Oil Processors, a pair of neighboring Superfund sites about 20 miles southeast of downtown Houston in Friendswood. The road was coated in a layer of silt. Mud Gully Stream, which bisects the two sites, was full and flowing with muddy water. Both sites were capped with a liner and soil as part of EPA-supervised cleanup efforts aimed at preventing the contamination from spreading off the low-lying sites during floods. Parts of the Brio site were elevated by 8 feet. John Danna, the manager hired by the companies to oversee the sites, said in a phone interview that he went there after the storm and saw no signs of erosion. He said he didn't know how high the flooding got in Harvey's wake and that no testing of the water still draining from the area had been conducted. EPA staff are expected to visit in the next week, he said. A security guard at the Patrick Bayou Superfund site, just off the Houston Ship Channel in Deer Park, said Saturday that flooding came hundreds of feet inland during the storm. The water has since receded back into the bayou, where past testing has shown the sediments contain pesticides, toxic heavy metals and PCBs. The site, surrounded by active petrochemical facilities, is still awaiting a final plan for cleanup. The San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site was completely covered with floodwaters when an AP reporter saw it Thursday. According to its website, the EPA was set to make a final decision this year about a proposed $97 million cleanup effort to remove toxic waste from a paper mill that operated there in the 1960s. The flow from the raging river washing over the toxic site was so intense it damaged an adjacent section of the Interstate 10 bridge, which has been closed to traffic due to concerns it might collapse. There was no way to immediately assess how much contaminated soil from the site might have been washed away. According to an EPA survey from last year, soil from the former waste pits contains dioxins and other long-lasting toxins linked to birth defects and cancer. The EPA said Saturday the San Jacinto Waste Pits site is covered by a temporary 'armored cap,' a fabric covering anchored with rocks designed to prevent contaminated sediment from migrating down river. McGinnes Industrial Maintenance Corp., one of the companies responsible for the site, said in a statement Saturday that its contractors reported that 'visible portions of the cap indicated the waste beneath remained in place following the storm.' Ken Haldin, a public relations consultant representing the company, said he did not know how much of the 34-acre site was above water at the time of the inspection. According to an EPA review last year, the cap has required extensive repairs on at least six occasions since it was installed in 2011, with large sections becoming displaced or going missing. The EPA said its personnel planned to go to the site by boat on Monday. Kara Cook-Schultz, who studies Superfund sites for the advocacy group TexPIRG, said environmentalists have warned for years about the potential for flooding to inundate Texas Superfund sites, particularly the San Jacinto Waste Pits. 'If floodwaters have spread the chemicals in the waste pits, then dangerous chemicals like dioxin could be spread around the wider Houston area,' Cook-Schultz said. 'Superfund sites are known to be the most dangerous places in the country, and they should have been properly protected against flooding.' ____ Associated Press writer Jay Reeves contributed to this report. Biesecker reported from Washington. ____ A video of Associated Press writer Jason Dearen's tour by boat of several Superfund sites in the Houston area after Harvey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=erg6azfuP5k&feature=youtu.be ____ Follow Jason Dearen at http://twitter.com/JHDearen and Michael Biesecker at http://twitter.com/mbieseck
