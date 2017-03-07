UK lawmakers tackle high heel dress codes

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LONDON —
Should work dress codes reflect societal norms? A new petition being taken up by lawmakers in United Kingdom tackles that topic.
Specifically, lawmakers are debating whether employers can mandate that women wear high heels as part of a corporate dress code.
The debate was called after a woman was sent home without pay for wearing flats to work back in 2015, The Associated Press reported.
Nicola Thorp said she was told that her flats were not acceptable for working her temporary assignment with the company PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The rule was set by her employment agency, Portico. It spelled out that women must wear non-opaque tights, no visible roots in their hair, wear and regularly re-apply makeup and wear shoes with heels between 2 and 4 inches, The AP reported.
Thorp said the shoe rule was too much, saying that formal dress codes are "outdated and sexist" and should reflect society.
Her online petition has more than 150,000 signatures, which opened the door to debate in Parliament, The AP reported.
While the debate held this week is non-binding, the pressure for companies to remove the high heel rules is gaining steam. British law forbids companies from female discrimination, but Parliament's Women and Equalities Committee said that dress codes that single out women are still common.
Not only is there a discriminatory feel to the rules, doctors testified that women who wear high heels for long periods have "reduced balance, reduced ankle flexion and weaker muscle power in the calf" and could lead to disabling pain.
The petition is already influencing the workplace. Thorp’s employer Portico announced last year that it would have a gender-neutral dress code that will allow workers to wear flats if they would like to.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}