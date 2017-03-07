In this Friday, March 3, 2017 photo, the female green green turtle nicknamed "Bank" swims in a pool at Sea Turtle Conservation Center n Chonburi Province, Thailand. Veterinarians operated Monday, March 6, 2017, on "Bank," removing less than 1,000 coins from the endangered animal. Her indigestible diet was a result of many tourists seeking good fortune tossing coins into her pool over many years in the eastern town of Sri Racha. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

In this Friday, March 3, 2017 photo, CT scans of the female green turtle nicknamed "Bank" is displayed as visitors watch her swimming in a pool at Sea Turtle Conservation Center in Chonburi Province, Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A turtle in a conservation center in Thailand underwent surgery to remove an 11-pound metal ball from her stomach after she swallowed 915 coins that had been tossed into her pool.

The Associated Press reported that the 25-year-old female green sea turtle, who is nicknamed "Bank," was in surgery in Bangkok on Monday.

Coins were tossed into her pool at Sea Turtle Conservation Center in Chonburi Province, Thailand, as many Thais believe that tossing coins on turtles leads to a long life, The AP reported.

BuzzFeed News reported that the swallowed coins formed an 11-pound ball in the turtle's stomach that cracked her shell and led to an infection.

Members of the Royal Thai Navy noticed the turtle in distress and brought her to veterinarians in February.

Surgeons also found two fish hooks in the reptile and removed them.

"I felt angry that humans, whether or not they meant to do it or if they did it without thinking, had caused harm to this turtle," Nantarika Chansue, head of Chulalongkorn University's veterinary medical aquatic animal research center, told The AP.

CNN reported that the turtle is recovering rom the surgery and will be released into the ocean once she is fully healed.