Stray dog taken in by monastery becomes friar

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:43 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 | Posted: 10:43 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
COCHABAMBA, Bolivia —
A dog on the streets of Cochabamba, Bolivia, has joined a Francisan monastery.
It sounds like a joke, but according to ABC News, it's true.
Kasper Mariusz Kapron OFM made a Facebook post Feb. 26 about the new fluffy brother -- a Schnauzer named Carmelo. His formal title is Friar Bigoton, Spanish for mustache.
Animal news site The Dodo reported that Carmelo was adopted as part of an animal rescue group called Proyecto Narices Frías, which translates to Cold Nose Project.
The organization hopes to create an example and encourage other churches in the country to take in animals in need of a home.
"His life is all about playing and running," friar Jorge Fernandez told The Dodo. "Here, all of the brothers love him very much. He is a creature of God."
Les presentamos a Fray Bigotón es parte de la fraternidad de los hermanos monjes en San Francisco Cochabamba Bolivia.Si...Posted by Proyecto Narices Frias on Friday, March 3, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}