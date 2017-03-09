Stray dog taken in by monastery becomes friar

A schnauzer, similar to the one pictured, has been taken in by an monastery in Bolivia and is a friar. (Elen11 via iStock/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A dog on the streets of Cochabamba, Bolivia, has joined a Francisan monastery.

It sounds like a joke, but according to ABC News, it's true.

Kasper Mariusz Kapron OFM made a Facebook post Feb. 26 about the new fluffy brother -- a Schnauzer named Carmelo. His formal title is Friar Bigoton, Spanish for mustache.

Animal news site The Dodo reported that Carmelo was adopted as part of an animal rescue group called Proyecto Narices Frías, which translates to Cold Nose Project.

The organization hopes to create an example and encourage other churches in the country to take in animals in need of a home.

"His life is all about playing and running," friar Jorge Fernandez told The Dodo. "Here, all of the brothers love him very much. He is a creature of God."