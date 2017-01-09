Snake on a plane delays flight

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A flight between Oman and United Arab Emirates had to be grounded after baggage handlers found a stowaway in the plane's cargo hold.

Flight EK0863 had to be delayed when they found a snake in the cargo hold, the BBC reported.

The airline told Dubai media that it was found before passengers got on their flight and that the plane was searched before it took off a few hours delayed.

Air Emirates didn't specify what type of snake was on board, or whether it was dangerous.

This isn't the first time a snake has decided to hitch a ride on a flight.

A snake dropped from an overhead bin on a flight en route to Mexico City in November.

">November 6, 2016

A passenger used a blanket and magazines to capture the snake before the Aeromexico flight landed in Mexico City.

In 2013, a scrub python was seen on the wing of a plane between Cairns, Australia and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, the BBC reported.

It was on the wing, trapped by the wind, for the nearly two-hour flight, but once the plane landed, crews found that the snake had died.

And in 2012, a snake was found under the seats between Cancun, Mexico and Cardonald, Glasgow. Crews were prepared to deal with the American smooth-scaled racer, saying they have found scorpions, spiders, turtles and giant snails on international flights, the BBC reported.