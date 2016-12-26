Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

GRIDLOCK ALERT: I-285/wb (outer loop) before Chamblee Dunwoody Rd. (exit 30) with a crash.

    Posted: 6:29 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

    Nearly 3,000 evacuated from Russian rail terminals

    Kazansky train station
    Manuel Mira Godinho / Flickr
    Kazansky train station

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Nearly 3,000 passengers and staff were evacuated from three rail terminals in Moscow on Monday following bomb threats, according to Sputnik, Russia's state-run news agency.

    >> Read more trending stories

    CNN, quoting Sputnik, said that “Phone calls warning of bombs at the Kazansky and Leningradsky railway stations prompted evacuations of a thousand of people from each site."

    Another 750 people were evacuated from the Yaroslavsky station, according to Sputnik, the English-language version of RIA Novosti, citing a source in the emergency services.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

    On-Air

    Atlanta's Morning News Team

    Atlanta's Morning News with Scott Slade

    Weekdays 4:30a – 9a with live team coverage of the top stories

     
     