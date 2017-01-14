Drowned fox preserved in block of ice

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FRIDINGEN, Germany —
It’s an eerie sight — a fox that apparently drowned in the Danube River is encased in a thick block of ice and is on display in a small town in Germany, ABC News reported.
Franz Stehle told German news agency DPA that he came across the fox earlier this month. He said the animal fell through the frozen surface of the Danube River and drowned.
Stehle, who said he was a hunter, had the frozen fox retrieved from the river last week and put it outside his home in Fridingen, a small town in southern Germany.
The sight serves as a warning of the dangers of the icy river, Stehle told DPA.
Stehle said finding an animal frozen was not unusual, adding that he has discovered frozen deer and wild boars several times, ABC News reported.
">January 14, 2017
Frozen fox, via @dailydoseofjesspic.twitter.com/GJoUbmptHS— James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu)@dailydoseofjesspic.twitter.com/GJoUbmptHS— James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) January 14, 2017
Frozen fox, via
“The Lawn and Garden Show with Walter Reeves” is Atlanta’s best source of weekly gardening information Saturday 6-9am. The show is a must-listen for those who want to be successful with their lawn, landscape or garden.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}