Follow us on

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

WEATHER ALERT

Tornado watch for metro Atlanta counties

    Severe Weather Chance

    Download the WSB app and keep your phone charged in the event of power outages

    Posted: 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Beloved hippo beaten to death in El Salvador zoo stunning nation

    Hippo Killed
    El Salvador's Culture Ministry Handout/EPA
    El Salvador's national zoo lost its beloved hippopotamus, Gustavito, after the animal died from injuries it received in a brutal beating last week. Zoo workers tried to save the hippo, but it was too late.   

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Shelby Lin Erdman

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    El Salvador ranks as one of the world’s most violent countries, but the violence reached a new level when a beloved and helpless hippopotamus at the national zoo in San Salvador died Sunday from injuries he suffered in a brutal beating.

    Salvadorans are mourning the loss of Gustavito, a 15-year-old hippo, who was found last Thursday in his pool at the zoo covered in puncture wounds, bruises and lacerations, NBC News reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Zoo officials believe he was attacked sometime Tuesday night, beaten with knives, rocks and metal bars, zoo director Vladan Henriquez said at a news conference.

    Workers did not notice the hippo was injured right away, until he refused to leave his pool and stopped eating. When they took a closer look, they saw how badly injured he was, including wounds to his feet, the inside of his mouth and his cheek, which Henriquez said happened as he tried to defend himself during the attack.

    Zoo officials tried to save the injured animal, but he died from his injuries.

    ">February 28, 2017

    The zoo has remained closed since Gustavito’s death, and authorities are investigating, the BBC reported.

    Social media erupted in outrage as word of the hippo’s beating death spread, with tweets like “We want justice,” “Forgive us Gustavito” and “Whoever did this has to pay.”    

    El Salvador is one of the most violent countries in the world, according to the United Nations, where more than 10 people are killed every day, mostly by criminal street gangs.

    ">February 28, 2017

    ">February 27, 2017

    ">February 28, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     