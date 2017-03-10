Follow us on

Posted: 6:45 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017

Amazing ancient Egyptian discovery found in Cairo slums

Ramses II statue
AP Photo/Amr Nabil
A boy rides his his bicycle past a recently discovered statue in a Cairo slum that may be of pharaoh Ramses II, in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, March 10, 2017. Archeologists in Egypt have discovered a massive statue that may be of pharaoh Ramses II, one of the country's most famous ancient rulers. The colossus, whose head was pulled from mud and groundwater by a bulldozer on Thursday, is around eight meters (yards) tall and was discovered by a German-Egyptian team. 

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CAIRO —

While the ancient Egyptian empire fell a millennia ago, discoveries from the time period are still being uncovered.

A team of archeologists from Egypt and Germany have found a colossal statue submerged in water in a Cairo slum, Reuters reported.

Experts, who say the statue could be one of the most important discoveries, believe it could be Pharaoh Ramses II. 

Also known as Ramses the Great, the pharaoh sat on the Egyptian throne from 1279 to 1213 BCE.

The statue, which was carved from quartzite, was discovered near the ruins of Ramses II's temple in what was called Heliopolis, a temple dedicated to the worship of the sun god Re or Ra.

Archaeologists used a forklift to pull a part of the massive statue out of the water.

">March 9, 2017

The team also found a life-sized limestone statue of Seti II, Ramses the Great's grandson. 

They will try to recover additional pieces of both statues and will attempt to restore them. If they put the ancient puzzle back together, and confirm that the larger statue is in fact Ramses the Great, it will be put on display at the entrance of the Grand Egyptian Museum that is expected to open next year.

