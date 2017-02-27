Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:09 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NIJMEGEN-ZUID, Netherlands —
An elderly woman from the Netherlands spent some time in the big house and crossed an item off her bucket list.
Annie, whose last name wasn't released, was "arrested" and "booked" into a jail in the town of Nijmegen-Zuid, ABC reported.
Police helped grant her wish of getting what she called an inside experience of a jail cell.
They posted photos of Annie's booking to the department's Facebook page as she smiled for the camera and showed off her handcuffs.
Bijna 100 en een bucketlist:
