Woman critical after domestic dispute in Gwinnett

Gwinnett Police say the woman was shot by the suspect sometime between leaving the apartment complex and being pulled over by police

Samuel Dukes is charged with shooting the woman after pistol whipping his roommate

By Sandra Parrish

A woman is fighting for her life after police say she was shot during a domestic dispute in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett Police were called to the Madison at River Sound apartments on Walther Boulevard Tuesday morning by a resident.

“They reported hearing loud noises and screams as if there was a fight going on with their neighbor,” says Cpl. Deon Washington.

When they arrived, police found a man in the parking lot who had been pistoled whipped by his roommate before jumping from a second floor balcony.

Washington says at the same time, 39-year-old Edward Samuel Dukes drove off in an SUV with a female who had also been inside the apartment. A short time later, the vehicle was pulled over along Hwy. 316 and Collins Hill Road a few miles away.

“During that traffic stop, police discovered the female had a gunshot to the head. He has been taken into custody and the female has been transported to the hospital in critical condition,” says Washington.

According to arrest warrants, officers also found drugs inside the vehicle.

Dukes is jailed on two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, and a probation violation.

So far, no word on what led to the violent confrontation with the roommate or the shooting.

Washington says the woman was shot at some point between leaving the apartment complex and when the vehicle was pulled over by police.