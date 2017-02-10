Who will replace Tom Price in Georgia's 6th District?

By Bill Caiaccio

With Georgia's Tom Price leaving Congress to become the nation's Health and Human Services Secretary, it leaves an opening in the state's 6th Congressional District.

The non-partisan special election to replace Dr. Price will most likely be held in late spring.

Some experts are predicting a crowded field in the race to represent the district stretching from north Dekalb and Fulton counties to east Cobb. If one candidate doesn't receive more than 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff.

State Senator Judson Hill has already announced his candidacy, but WSB Political Analyst Bill Crane is expecting many more to join him.

Crane says the seat could stay in the family.

"One of the question marks that still remains out there is Congressman Price's wife (Betty Price), who's a State Representative representing Roswell."

If she decides to run, former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handle could be a frontrunner.

Crane says, "In addition to having held statewide office, she's run for governor and statewide office twice."

Despite the district’s heavy Republican lean, Crane says a surprising number of Democrats have already indicated they're going to run.

Still, Crane says, "I can't really see it going Democratic, unless the Republican Party has so many candidates they sort of eat each other alive."

And then there's the so-called Trump-effect.

"It'll be interesting to see how many running Republicans for that seat run away from or towards Donald Trump."