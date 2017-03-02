Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:41 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 4:41 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Steve Burns
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
HULL, Ga. —
A woman told authorities she intentionally drove into a chicken truck because she is vegan, according to a report.
The Athens Banner-Herald reported that Judith M. Armstrong, 26, was arrested at her home in Comer after the Feb. 21 incident which took place in Hull, Georgia.
A truck driver reported a car hit the side of his truck, deputies said. When he applied his brakes, the car again drove into the truck.
The car drove from the scene, but the responding deputy found pieces of the car as well as the license plate, the newspaper reported.
When deputies went to her home, Armstrong told them "she was a vegan and hit the truck due to it being a chicken truck," according to the Banner-Herald.
Armstrong was charged with DUI, hit-and-run, obstruction and aggressive driving, the newspaper reported.
