Watch: Wild turkeys circle dead cat in bizarre video

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
RANDOLPH, Mass. —
Some people are crying "fowl" play, after a video of wild turkeys circling a dead cat in Massachusetts went viral last week.
Jonathan Davis recorded the bizarre scene of up to 17 turkeys trotting in a circle around the cat carcass in a parking lot. He posted the video on Twitter, where it quickly went viral.
March 2, 2017
These turkeys trying to give this cat its 10th life
These turkeys trying to give this cat its 10th life
The Associated Press consulted Dave Scarpitti, a wildlife biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. In his opinion, the turkeys were attempting to determine if the cat was a threat. He said turkeys prefer to eat bird seed and vegetation, so it was unlikely they were looking to turn the cat into their next meal.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
