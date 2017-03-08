Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:37 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Watch: Wild turkeys circle dead cat in bizarre video

Wild turkey
ImBooToo/Morguefile
Wild turkey

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Fox25Boston.com

RANDOLPH, Mass. —

Some people are crying "fowl" play, after a video of wild turkeys circling a dead cat in Massachusetts went viral last week.

Jonathan Davis recorded the bizarre scene of up to 17 turkeys trotting in a circle around the cat carcass in a parking lot. He posted the video on Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

>> Read more trending stories

">March 2, 2017

The Associated Press consulted Dave Scarpitti, a wildlife biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. In his opinion, the turkeys were attempting to determine if the cat was a threat. He said turkeys prefer to eat bird seed and vegetation, so it was unlikely they were looking to turn the cat into their next meal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 