WATCH: Coyote chases doctor out of office

By WSOCTV.com

A doctor in South Carolina got a huge surprise when a coyote followed him into his office.

Surveillance video from outside the office shows the doctor and the animal entering the office last week. Moments later, the doctor bolts out the door with the coyote close behind him.

Dr. Steve Poletti said he was minding his own business when he walked into the office and didn’t even notice the coyote. He thought it was a dog at first.

>> Read more trending stories

“It kind of bared its teeth and started growling,” Poletti said. “I kind of put my hands up and jingled my keys, and the coyote took a step back, and basically I came back here and pushed the exit button and took a run for it.”

>>Georgia's 'Coyote Challenge' sparks outrage

The doctor called police, who referred him to animal control officers, who then suggested the doctor hire a trapper.

Mount Pleasant’s mayor said that’s the protocol, but she would not comment further on the town’s response until she could talk to her staff.