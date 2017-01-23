Washington sea lion caught napping in most unusual spot ever

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:31 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
When Washington state resident Melanie Sceva Hill arrived in a parking lot on Whidbey Island Saturday evening she couldn’t believe her eyes.
A huge sea lion had taken up residence on top of a Honda Civic, an unusual sight, even for people who are used to living around sea lions.
Sceva Hill took pictures and a video of the scene and posted them to her Facebook page. “Only on Whidbey Island,” she wrote.
The sight of the sea lion lounging on the roof of the car on the island about 30 miles north of Seattle attracted a small crowd as people waited to see if the animal would get down off the car by itself.
The Sheriff’s Office sent a couple deputies out to help dislodge the sleepy sea lion, according to a local news report.
There was no word on whether the car was damaged.
The male species of the California sea lion can weigh up to 850 pounds. The females are smaller, weighing in at about 220 pounds.
