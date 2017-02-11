Store clerk calls 911 to report loitering pot-bellied pig 

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:17 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —
A store clerk in Texas called 911 Wednesday morning to report a stubborn customer who refused to leave the premises.
The loiterer wasn't afraid to throw its ample weight around, the Stripes clerk said, referring to the pot-bellied pig in the store's parking lot as, "bacon on the hoof." The pig appeared around 3 a.m. and was following customers around the parking lot, according to KRIS-TV.
KRISTV.com | Continuous News Coverage | Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi Animal Control isn't sure how the pig ended up in the parking lot, but it took several officers to get the pig loaded onto a truck, according to KRIS-TV. The pig, named Piggy Wiggy, is in decent shape, but is being treated for a skin rash.
Animal control told KRIS-TV that they will look for the pig's owner but if no one claims her, Piggy Wiggy will be adopted or go to a rescue shelter.
