Reddit CEO preps for apocalypse with laser eye surgery

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Reddit founder and CEO Steve Huffman had laser eye surgery in 2015 to better handle a post-apocalyptic world.
That’s what he told The New Yorker’s Evan Osnos in an interview in the Jan. 30 issue of the magazine.
Huffman needed glasses to see, before the surgery because he was nearsighted, and said in the interview he’d be in trouble if a world disaster unfolded and he lost his glasses.
“If the world ends -- and not even if the world ends, but if we have trouble -- getting contacts or glasses is going to be a huge pain,” Huffman said in the interview.
Huffman also said he thinks his chances for survival in the aftermath of a societal meltdown are good.
“I own a couple of motorcycles. I have a bunch of guns and ammo. Food. I figure that, with that, I can hole up in my house for some amount of time.”
Huffman is not alone when it comes to the elite and wealthy, he’s worth an estimated $600 million by the way, prepping for a world-end disaster.
There are a number of other wealthy Americans doing the same thing, according to The New Yorker.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}