Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Pink tap water concerns residents in Canadian town

Glass with pink beverage
Gavin Wood/Freeimages
File photo of glass containing pink beverage.

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ONOWAY, Alberta —

The taps were running pink in a Canadian town on Monday, alarming residents.

Officials in Onoway apologized for the incident but assured residents that the discolored water was not a public health risk.

>> Read more trending stories  

The taps ran pink due to a leak of a chemical used to treat the water.

Posted by BBC News on Wednesday, March 8, 2017

The pink-tinged water was caused by a common water-treatment chemical, potassium permanganate, according to the BBC report. The chemical is used to remove iron and hydrogen sulphide from the water supply.

A malfunctioning valve allowed some of the chemical to seep into the water supply, according to town officials. Residents were upset that they weren't informed about the cause of the pink water until the next morning.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 