Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
AUGUSTA, Maine —
Phelan Moonsong, an ordained Pagan priest, said he is rarely without his goat horns, which serve as his “spiritual antennae.”
The Maine resident ran into trouble when he tried to sport goat horns for his driver’s license photo. When Moonsong explained his religious beliefs to the Bureau of Motor Vehicle staff, he was told to appeal the issue to the Secretary of State's office, according to The Associated Press.
Moonsong defended his photo attire, saying it should be no different than a nun wearing a habit, or a Sikh wearing a turban.
A Secretary of State’s office spokeswoman said the department ruled to allow Moonsong to wear the goat horns in his driver’s license photo because he cited religious purposes and because the horns didn't obstruct his face. Moonsong was pleased with the ruling and received his new driver’s license in December.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Listen 3pm - 5pm & 7pm - 8pm weekdays on WSB
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}