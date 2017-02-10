BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 09: A cleaning crew works to remove snow in the Beacon Hill neighborhood as a winter storm strengthens on February 9, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. A local meteorologist was reporting on the storm when her shot was crashed by man in costume covered in marijuana leaves. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

By Alex Thomas

Boston-area meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei has seen a lot of things: snowstorms, a handful of Patriots Super Bowl victories and drunken St. Patrick’s Day revelers, to name a few. But even she wasn’t expecting the "pot yeti" to show up in her broadcast.

Pagliei was reporting on the snowstorm that has overtaken the Northeast when what appeared to be a tree stumbled into the shot behind her.

She just finished saying that she had seen "countless spinouts" when she stepped back to give the cameraman a better shot and noticed the wandering shrubbery.

The video quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views across social media.

Pagliei was a good sport about the abominable tree-man stealing the show. She wrote on Facebook, "When you’re just trying to report on the snowstorm and a walking tree is in your live shot."