News/Talk WSB
Updated: 5:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 | Posted: 5:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

Meteorologist's video crashed by man in costume covered in marijuana leaves

Cleaning crew works to remove snow
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 09: A cleaning crew works to remove snow in the Beacon Hill neighborhood as a winter storm strengthens on February 9, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. A local meteorologist was reporting on the storm when her shot was crashed by man in costume covered in marijuana leaves. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

By Alex Thomas

Courtesy of Rare.us

Boston-area meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei has seen a lot of things: snowstorms, a handful of Patriots Super Bowl victories and drunken St. Patrick’s Day revelers, to name a few. But even she wasn’t expecting the "pot yeti" to show up in her broadcast.

Pagliei was reporting on the snowstorm that has overtaken the Northeast when what appeared to be a tree stumbled into the shot behind her.

She just finished saying that she had seen "countless spinouts" when she stepped back to give the cameraman a better shot and noticed the wandering shrubbery.

 
Man Dressed In Marijuana-Leaf Outfit Surprises Reporter

FUNNY VIDEO: Someone dressed in a marijuana-leaf outfit surprises a reporter doing a live shot in Springfield, Massachusetts. #surprise #photobomb #videobomb

Posted by CBS Los Angeles on Thursday, February 9, 2017

The video quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views across social media.

Pagliei was a good sport about the abominable tree-man stealing the show. She wrote on Facebook, "When you’re just trying to report on the snowstorm and a walking tree is in your live shot."

 

When your just trying to report on the snowstorm and a walking tree is in your live shot ..

Posted by Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei on Thursday, February 9, 2017

