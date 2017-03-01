By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

People who hate their jobs have dreamed of how they were going to quit, and one man took a very unusual approach.

According to a Saturday Reddit post from the man's wife, her husband used a couple sheets of toilet paper and a marker to write his two-week notice, Mashable reported.

The letter reads: "I have chosen this type of paper for my 2 week resignation as a symbol of how I feel this company has treated me, and ironically, how it is disposed of is where I feel the company is going."

"I don't think he'll have to stay those last two weeks," a Redditor said.

"Yeah. We both knew he wouldn't," the note writer's wife replied. "But totally worth it."

"Good for him! I've never been in a position to do something like this, I bet it felt good," the commenter said.

"Oh my yes. I've never seen him so happy and relaxed," she said.

Some don’t believe the man handed this to his boss, but his wife says he did.

The man signed the note and included a drawing of a toilet for emphasis.

The image has over 890,000 views and the Reddit thread has over 700 comments.