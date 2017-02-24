Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Live Audio

The daily White House briefing with Sean Spicer

    Posted: 12:43 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

    Jeep unearthed from dune after 40 years

    Related

    View Larger
    Workers unearth Jeep photo
    Fox25Boston.com
    Workers unearth Jeep

    Hot Right Now

    More

    Fox25Boston.com

    TRURO, Mass. —

    A crowd gathered this week to watch a bulldozer pull out a Jeep that had been stuck in a dune in a Massachusetts town for 40 years.

    The Cape Cod Times reported that the Jeep Wagoneer was inside a garage that became overtaken by the dune in Truro years ago. 

    >> Read more trending stories 

    The town would not let the owners move the sand because of concerns about the dune system.

    However, town officials recently changed their approach to the shifting sands and asked the family to remove the vehicle.

    The rusty Jeep was dragged out, worn down by years of salty air. It was loaded onto a truck piece by piece to be taken away, presumably to the dump. 

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     