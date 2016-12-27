GoFundMe started to 'protect' Betty White from 2016

Updated: 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SPARTANBURG, S.C. —
Even as 2016 is days away from ending, one man is taking monetary measures to make sure one celebrity makes it through the rest of the year alive.
KETV reported that Demetrios Hrysikos, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, has set up a GoFundMe page to keep 2016 away from actress Betty White.
"Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White!" he wrote on the page.
According to Hrysikos, he will use the funds raised to "fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017."
Hrysikos appears to be joking about that part, but said on the page that " all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg Little Theatre to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left us this year."
The Spartanburg Little Theatre is a nonprofit organization that, according to its website, is a "largely volunteer organization."
David Bowie, Doris Roberts, Chyna, Prince, Kimbo Slice, Gwen Ifill and Leonard Cohen are only some of the notable figures who died this year.
In December alone, John Glenn, Alan Thicke, Zsa Zsa Gabor, George Michael, Ricky Slice and Carrie Fisher have died.
Hrysikos has raised $265 of his $2,000 goal.
