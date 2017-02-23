Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 10:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 10:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

Florida deputy's co-workers share embarrassing post on social media

Volusia County Sheriff car
Volusia County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

DELAND, Fla. —

Even police officers can make a mistake when they are in a rush, which is why the Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted a picture that poked fun at one of their own. 

>> Read more trending stories

Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Grant told the Daytona Beach News-Journal the deputy was waiting out the rain in DeLand, Florida, while topping off his tank and forgot about the handle. But don't worry, police reported that "no gas pumps were harmed in the making of this photo."

 

When you're just in a hurry to get back on the job...


No gas pumps were harmed in the making of this photo.Posted by Volusia County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 22, 2017

The photo has been liked and shared thousands of times.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that the officer won't be in trouble.

"Not going to Hose a guy for being Pumped to get back to work," he jokingly tweeted.

">February 22, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 