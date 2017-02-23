Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 10:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
DELAND, Fla. —
Even police officers can make a mistake when they are in a rush, which is why the Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted a picture that poked fun at one of their own.
Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Grant told the Daytona Beach News-Journal the deputy was waiting out the rain in DeLand, Florida, while topping off his tank and forgot about the handle. But don't worry, police reported that "no gas pumps were harmed in the making of this photo."
When you're just in a hurry to get back on the job...
The photo has been liked and shared thousands of times.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that the officer won't be in trouble.
"Not going to Hose a guy for being Pumped to get back to work," he jokingly tweeted.
">February 22, 2017
He's not in any trouble. Not going to Hose a guy for being Pumped to get back to work https://t.co/QbpJClkLMA— Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood)https://t.co/QbpJClkLMA— Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) February 22, 2017
He's not in any trouble. Not going to Hose a guy for being Pumped to get back to work
