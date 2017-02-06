Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Cheeto shaped like Harambe the gorilla sold for $100,000 on eBay

harambe
Courtesy of Rare.us

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

 

A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto shaped liked Harambe the gorilla has sold on eBay for almost $100,000.

The bidding on the cheese puff first started at $11.99 and closed at $99,900 as of Tuesday morning.

>> Read more trending news 

 A picture on the eBay listing showed the one-and-a-half-inch Cheeto next to a picture of Harambe climbing a tree.

According to the listing, the seller found the gorilla-shaped puff in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as soon as the bag was opened.

“This item is one of a kind,” the ad said, adding “This makes a great collectible for anyone who appreciates rare items!”

Someone, obviously agreed, bidding $99,900 for the snack.

Harambe, a 17-year-old male western lowland gorilla, was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo last year after a child fell into his enclosure, sparking a backlash against the zoo and the mother of the four-year-old boy who fell into Harambe’s cage.

The zoo defended its decision to shoot the gorilla at the time, saying officials feared for the boy’s safety.

 

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 