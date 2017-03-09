Car buried in snow in Canada fascinates social media sleuths

File photo of a car buried in snow in Montreal, Canada. Another car buried in a similar manner has become an online mystery.

By Joy Johnston

A car has been sitting in a strip mall parking lot in Canada for over two months, buried under a massive amount of snow which is just beginning to melt.



Residents are curious about how the Mazda Tribute SUV ended up being abandoned, and images of the vehicle ended up on the West Island Community Facebook page.

The car was first spotted in the lot in January. The strip mall's management team is in China, so they haven't been able to shed light on the mystery, according to Global News.



Police haven't been able to get to the car's license plate, because the rear of the vehicle is still blocked by snow, but they were able to obtain the vehicle identification number off the dashboard. The police are checking to see if the car was reported missing or stolen.