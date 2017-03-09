5-foot dead shark found in parking lot of Florida Walmart

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:54 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By John Engle
wokv.com
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. —
A 5-foot dead shark was found last week in the parking lot of a Walmart in St. Augustine, Florida, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies told WOKV that the shark was found by the owner of an RV who was staying in the parking lot. The man said he heard a loud noise around 7:30 a.m. March 3, but thought it came from store employees pushing carts.
The man told deputies that he got out of his RV to go to work and saw the shark on the vehicle’s hood. He took the shark off his RV, put it on the ground and went to work.
Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to the scene and picked up the shark for disposal.
According to an incident report, deputies reviewed surveillance footage from the store, but the location where the shark was found is not in view.
