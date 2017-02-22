UPS tests drone delivery system

By Jon Lewis

Atlanta-based UPS is testing a drone delivery system in Florida, but don't expect to see the skies over the metro area filled with drones anytime soon.

"Right now the law requires us to maintain a line of sight with each drone," says Kyle Peterson with UPS, "so that's how we manage it with the test. That may not be practical with our daily operation."

Peterson tells WSB the testing was a success, accomplishing all that they wanted, but the company still has some technology concerns that need to be worked out.

"I think it's both," Peterson says. "It's the regulations and the technology, so that's what we were testing the other day, trying to find out what we're capable of."

UPS has used drone technology in the past, for emergency deliveries.

"We used a drone to delivery an urgent, commercial package to an island over three miles of water,” Peterson says. "So we flew from Massachusetts an asthma inhaler to an island called Children's Island, over three miles off the coast."

Peterson says the company will continue testing its drone delivery system, work on whatever technology they'll need to get right and be ready when and if, the laws catch up to drone technology.

UPS Florida Drone Test Broll