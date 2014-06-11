Owner arrested in pit bull attack that killed girl

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
A child was killed early Tuesday in a pit bull attack on the way to school, and the owner of the dogs was arrested, authorities said.
The child, a 5- or 6-year-old girl, was walking with a group of children in the 1200 block of Gideons Drive in southwest Atlanta when she was mauled, police Sgt. Warren Pickard said.
Three dogs and multiple children were involved in the attack, authorities said.
A boy, also 5 or 6 years old, was found unconscious near the back porch of an abandoned house and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The remaining children were cornered by the pit bull until a neighbor scared the dog away.
“We’re still trying to evaluate to figure out what really happened,” Pickard said.
One child was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and the other was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. It was unclear which hospital the girl went to before she died.
“The [boy] is still being evaluated,” Pickard said.
The other children tried to help their friends.
“We had some brave kids,” Pickard said. “Some kids ran back to the scene to try to pull the dogs off the children that were injured.”
Area residents responded quickly to try to help the children, too.
Angie Smith, a witness to the attack, said she ran to assist the girl. The girl was wearing a jacket and a bookbag, she said.
“I looked down at her to see what I could do for her,” Smith said. “And when I looked at her, I knew that there was nothing I could do.”
Shamonta Clayton, a neighbor to both children injured, said he woke up this morning to screams and ran outside to find the girl in bad shape.
“As I get to the end of the street, I see the child’s unconscious body laying in the middle of the street,” Clayton said.
He noticed another dog and followed it, finding children cornered near the porch.
“So I chased the dog away from the kids, and I noticed the second child, a little boy, his unconscious body laying down in the grass,” Clayton said.
The dog circled back to the child and Clayton said he chased the dog off with his gun.
“I picked the child’s body up because his mom couldn’t do nothing but sit there and just cry,” Clayton said.
Animal control workers captured two of the dogs, and an officer shot and killed the other dog, Pickard said.
“Our officers couldn’t get control of it in a manner that he felt safe,” he said. “So our policies and procedures allow us to act in that capacity.”
Information about the dogs’ owner and the charges against him were not released.
