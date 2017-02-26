Transgender boy wins girls state wrestling title in Texas

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:21 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
CYPRESS, Texas —
The Texas high school state girls’ wrestling champion is a boy. The state woould not allow him to compete in the male division because his birth certificate says “female.”
Trinity High school junior Mack Beggs, 17, was born female, but began transitioning to male last year, which includes taking testosterone.
The process has impacted his body and strength, but the organization that oversees sports for Texas public schools ordered him to continue wrestling under the gender listed on his birth certificate.
One parent even filed a lawsuit, contending Beggs has an unfair advantage because of it.
Beggs says, if allowed, he would gladly wrestle male opponents.
He defeated Chelsea Sanchez in a 12-2 victory in the 110-pound classification at the University Interscholastic League (UIL) state wrestling championships on Saturday in Cypress, Texas. Beggs is the first transgender participant to win the Class 6A girls' state championship.
