Tour Our Studios

Come take a Behind the Scenes Tour of Cox Radio Atlanta where we work together as a team with Radio, TV, AJC and Social Media to get the News out to our listeners and viewers faster than anyone else. Go through our Radio Newsroom, News 95.5FM and AM 750 WSB, 97.1 The River Classic Hits, KISS 104.1 FM Best R&B, and B98.5 FM 80s, 90s and Now. See where artists record in our Live Lounge recording studio and visit The Captain Herb Triple Team Traffic Center. You will also tour our #1 News Station, WSB TV, channel 2. Go through the Newsroom, Live News Studio, Severe Weather Center, Lottery and Production Studios.



This is a one hour walking tour. YOU MUST HAVE A CONFIRMED RESERVATION



Please contact: Kathy Arndt, Tour Director at 404-897-7369



Tour Rates: $15.00 for Adults

$10.00 for Youth up to 17 years of age



Private Tours are available upon request at an additional fee.



Parking is free, the building is handicap accessible. We look forward to your visit at Cox Radio Atlanta and WSB-TV!