Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Chance of Rain

Download the WSB app and keep your phone charged in the event of power outages

    Posted: 3:06 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017

    Tinder giving away $250K to donate for International Women's Day

    Related

    View Larger
    Tinder photo
    (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Theresa Seiger

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    In celebration of International Women's Day, the people behind the popular Tinder dating app are giving away $100 in "Tinder funds" each to 2,500 people for donation to one of a dozen women's organizations.

    >> Read more trending stories

    The company will donate a total of $250,000 starting on Wednesday to support women's causes worldwide as part of its #FundHerCause campaign.

    Funds are available through Twitter to users who tag @Tinder in a tweet about a cause important to them and include the hashtag #FundHerCause. The company will follow up by sending a code to the Twitter user, allowing him or her to unlock $100 in Tinder funds.

    >> Related: 'Day Without a Woman,' 'International Women's Strike' is Wednesday; some school systems closing

    Users can choose which organization to donate to on a special website set up for the event. Twelve organizations are open for the donations: Planned Parenthood, Women for Women, Girls Who Code, UN Women, She Lift, She's the First, Partners in Health, Tostan Baby2Baby, Becky's Fund, Grameen America and Girls Not Brides.

    "To our sisters around the world, we say this: Live as you choose and make no apologies," the company said in a blog post announcing #FundHerCause. "Always look out for one another. Stay strong, be bold and keep on fighting the good fight. Because now, more than ever, it's time to rock the boat."

    The giveaway, which was created in partnership with the nonprofit Pledgeling organization, will launch at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday and run through March 31. It is open only to U.S. residents.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     