Tinder giving away $250K to donate for International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women's Day, the people behind the popular Tinder dating app are giving away $100 in "Tinder funds" each to 2,500 people for donation to one of a dozen women's organizations.

The company will donate a total of $250,000 starting on Wednesday to support women's causes worldwide as part of its #FundHerCause campaign.

Funds are available through Twitter to users who tag @Tinder in a tweet about a cause important to them and include the hashtag #FundHerCause. The company will follow up by sending a code to the Twitter user, allowing him or her to unlock $100 in Tinder funds.

Users can choose which organization to donate to on a special website set up for the event. Twelve organizations are open for the donations: Planned Parenthood, Women for Women, Girls Who Code, UN Women, She Lift, She's the First, Partners in Health, Tostan Baby2Baby, Becky's Fund, Grameen America and Girls Not Brides.

"To our sisters around the world, we say this: Live as you choose and make no apologies," the company said in a blog post announcing #FundHerCause. "Always look out for one another. Stay strong, be bold and keep on fighting the good fight. Because now, more than ever, it's time to rock the boat."

The giveaway, which was created in partnership with the nonprofit Pledgeling organization, will launch at 9 a.m. ET Wednesday and run through March 31. It is open only to U.S. residents.