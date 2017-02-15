Ohio teen arraigned in shooting death of father

By Lauren Pack

daytondailynews.com

Police for about three hours Thursday searched a Hamilton, Ohio, home where a 14-year-old girl allegedly picked up a gun, loaded it and shot her father, 71-year-old James Ponder, to death.

The teenager was charged with aggravated murder, police said. She was arraigned in court on Friday, where she appeared with her two attorneys.

Police took 14 items from the house, according to court documents.

Seized as evidence were a book bag, an Apple iPhone, one bloody pillow, a high-power 9 mm handgun with a magazine, 9mm shell casings, one gun shooting bag, one Cobra .380 semi-automatic pistol, one soft gun case with two magazines, two tablets, a desktop computer, a spiral notebook and miscellaneous papers.

The girl called 911 on Thursday morning and told the dispatcher, “Can somebody come and put me in handcuffs? I just shot my dad.”