Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Talk about an algae bloom. A salt lake in Melbourne, Australia is a stunning color of pink in what park officials say is a naturally occurring phenomenon at Westgate Park.
The lake turns colors with the season in “response to very high salt levels, high temperatures, sunlight and lack of rainfall,” Parks Victoria said in a Facebook post.
“Algae growing in the salt crust at the bottom of the lake produces red pigment (beta carotene) as part of its photosynthesis process and in response to the extremely high salt levels,” the post said.
Westgate Park’s salt lake has turned pink again this season: a natural phenomenon in response to very high salt levels,...Posted by Parks Victoria on Monday, March 6, 2017
The park system is warning visitors to look, but don’t touch.
“We recommend you don’t come into contact with the water,” Parks Victoria said.
The lake is expected to return to its normal blue color in the winter with cooler weather and more rainfall.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}