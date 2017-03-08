By Shelby Lin Erdman

Talk about an algae bloom. A salt lake in Melbourne, Australia is a stunning color of pink in what park officials say is a naturally occurring phenomenon at Westgate Park.

The lake turns colors with the season in “response to very high salt levels, high temperatures, sunlight and lack of rainfall,” Parks Victoria said in a Facebook post.

“Algae growing in the salt crust at the bottom of the lake produces red pigment (beta carotene) as part of its photosynthesis process and in response to the extremely high salt levels,” the post said.

The park system is warning visitors to look, but don’t touch.

“We recommend you don’t come into contact with the water,” Parks Victoria said.

The lake is expected to return to its normal blue color in the winter with cooler weather and more rainfall.