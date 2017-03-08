Follow us on

Posted: 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Stunning pink lake in Australia park is amazing, look but don’t touch

Pink lake
This picture of pink lake water is similar what's happening at a salt lake in Westgate Park, Australia, where algae in the salt crust, high temperatures, sunlight and no rainfall turn the lake an incredible color of pink. Finn Propper/Flickr/(CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Talk about an algae bloom. A salt lake in Melbourne, Australia is a stunning color of pink in what park officials say is a naturally occurring phenomenon at Westgate Park.

 The lake turns colors with the season in “response to very high salt levels, high temperatures, sunlight and lack of rainfall,” Parks Victoria said in a Facebook post.

“Algae growing in the salt crust at the bottom of the lake produces red pigment (beta carotene) as part of its photosynthesis process and in response to the extremely high salt levels,” the post said.

Westgate Park’s salt lake has turned pink again this season: a natural phenomenon in response to very high salt levels,...

Posted by Parks Victoria on Monday, March 6, 2017

The park system is warning visitors to look, but don’t touch.

“We recommend you don’t come into contact with the water,” Parks Victoria said.

The lake is expected to return to its normal blue color in the winter with cooler weather and more rainfall.

 

