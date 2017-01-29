Thousands protest at Atlanta's airport

One of the signs at a protest outside Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, demonstating against President Trump's immigration order.

By Scott Trubey and WSB Radio

www.ajc.com

Thousands of people poured into and outside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to protest President Trump’s executive order on immigration late Sunday afternoon into evening.

Among the scenes – the AJC reported threee women paused during the protest to pray, putting down their cardboard to rest their heads and bowing to the east.

It was a peaceful image amid the chaos of honking horns, chants and some obscenities.

By 5:30 p.m., the crowd of protesters had grown into the thousands. U.S. Rep. John Lewis greeted members of the crowd.

One of 12 protesters asked to move by police was Brian O'Byrne, a naturalized citizen who moved here from Ireland.

He asked officers what law he was breaking. They said he had to change the message on his sign which was a paper bag.

He tore off the part that said "I am an immigrant" and left the bottom that was a heart and "welcome."

"It's offensive to say I'm an immigrant? I'm here to welcome people."

About 12 people had gathered with signs to greet arriving passengers at the International terminal.

Police told them to move up a level to an area designated for protests.

The sign holders did not initiate conversations with passengers though some stopped to speak or for hugs

Gainesville resident Brianna Roberson said she came because she could not watch refugees be shut out of the nation at great peril to their lives.

"The people (Trump) is banning are the people who need us the most," she said.

Outside protestors shouted: “Love trumps hate!"

Gerald Griggs, an Atlanta attorney who is also with the Atlanta NAACP, said demonstrators gathered to stand up for fundamental American rights and values.

"We want to make our voices heard so that we take not one step back," he said into a megaphone.

Inside the main domestic terminal, Skye Passmore held a sign reading: "Welcome home Muslim friends" as travelers made their way to the security checkpoints and Delta Air Lines baggage claim.

"America was built on backs of immigrants," he said. "It was founded for religious freedom.”

WSB Radio’s Jon Lewis spoke to several protesters. One is an immigrant from India who came to the U.S. when he was 10 years old. He told WSB Radio “I can’t imagine the fear that people who are trying to get into this country are feeling, trying to escape the war zone they are (coming from).”

Another man offered a comment, as he was on his way inside Hartsfield-Jackson to catch a flight. “It’s electrifying, and very gratifying to know that the people are taking the power, and the power lies here and not with the (Trump) Administration.”

Earlier in the day Sunday, Hartsfield-Jackson officials were preparing for large crowds, tweeting a recommendation to travelers to get to the airport as early as possible for flights. Airport operations were not expected to be disrupted.

Atlanta’s protests are just one of many happening at airports around the U.S. this weekend.

The AJC and WSB Radio contributed to this report.