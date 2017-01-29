Protesters against Trump immigration order gathering at airport

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:55 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
By Scott Trubey
AJC
Mary Hoyt from Clarkston showed up to the airport early in advance of today’s protest so she won't miss dinner with several Republican friends.
Hoyt said she hopes "bridge building will occur over that table.
She stood next to Janice Wardlaw, also of Clarkston.
"I have never protested in my life. It's unfair. At done point all of our ancestors were refugees. It's just important to stand up for people who can't stand up for themselves."
Several people walked up to Hoyt to compliment her sign.
Being here feels "very spiritually productive ... true to what God's telling me. I believe in the power of prayer,” she said.
1 p.m.
It’s not yet clear how large the demonstrations will be, but similar protests at airports around the country Saturday drew thousands, and Hartsfield-Jackson officials are preparing for large crowds.
The Atlanta protest is now expected to take place at two locations at the airport, the South Domestic Terminal where Delta Air Lines is located and the airport is also preparing to accommodate protesters at the International Terminal.
Expected to speak at the gathering include the following:
The gathering at the Domestic terminal will be across the road from the Delta Air Lines baggage claim area. The gathering at the International Terminal will be at the upper level near what is referred to as a media staging area.
“Our primary objective is to ensure the safety and security of everyone at the airport, including demonstrators and our passengers,” said airport spokesman Reese McCranie. “We are working diligently to make sure operations continue seamlessly and efficiently and we do not expect any significant impacts to travelers today.”
The airport does encourage passengers to arrive early because the protest may slow traffic on the terminal roads.
