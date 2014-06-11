Protest planned at Hartsfield-Jackson over Trump order

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:33 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
By Scott Trubey
www.ajc.com
ATLANTA —
Demonstrators are expected to gather Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s executive orders on refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
The planned demonstration, to start at 4 p.m., echoes similar protests at airports Saturday across the country in the wake of Trump’s order, which his administration said was necessary for national security, but which Democrats and many civil rights and immigrant groups labeled as discriminatory.
Hillary Holley, an organizer of the Atlanta airport protest, said the event will feature Muslim speakers.
"This event is for them and is led by them," Holley said in a text message.
The Atlanta protest is expected to take place at the South Domestic Terminal until 6 p.m.
“The executive order issued Friday which applies to Legal Permanent Citizens as well as visa holders of designated Muslim countries as well as refugees led to the detention of at least eleven people including a 10-year-old child and a grandmother at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on Saturday,” a notice of the protest said.
A federal judge in New York issued a ruling partially blocking the order. Late Saturday night, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said via Twitter all 11 people detained at the city’s airport had been released.
“Georgians outraged by Trump’s action affecting our neighbors and community members will gather to send a strong message to the administration that we will not stand for exclusionary, racist, and Islamophobic policies,” the news alert for the Atlanta protest said.
On Sunday morning, Trump went to Twitter to defend his order.
“Our country needs strong boarders and extreme vetting, NOW,” he said. “Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world — a horrible mess!”
An airport official said Sunday morning that the airport has plans in place to accommodate the demonstrations and will brief the media later this morning.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}