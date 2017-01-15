Fulton County chairman extends invitation to Trump

By Edgar Treiguts

WSB Radio

This weekend, it’s been John Lewis vs. Donald Trump, and the response to it – especially in Atlanta.

On Friday, Lewis, the longtime Georgia congressman and civil rights icon, told NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ he did not view Trump as a legitimate president. Lewis went on to say he would not attend Friday’s inauguration.

The comments drew a series of tweet from President-elect Trump Saturday morning. Trump said Lewis should focus on his own district which is in “horrible shape and falling apart,” and is “crime infested.” Trump also said of Lewis, that he is “all talk, talk, talk — no action or results. Sad!”

Atlantans who live in Lewis’ 5th congressional district had swift reaction, many defending Lewis. And from Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed in a tweet, “John Lewis is an American hero & a national treasure. Period. Full stop.”

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves invited the President-elect to visit Lewis’s district. The letter:

Dear President-elect Trump,

I am extending a sincere invitation to you to visit Fulton County Georgia. It would be very beneficial if you came to see the areas of metro Atlanta that you have said are in “horrible shape” and “falling apart.”

Congressman John Lewis is a civil rights icon and American hero who has worked tirelessly for our district and made great strides in improving our quality of life. We are a proud community that, like many urban areas, face challenges. But we also have many assets, including corporate headquarters, educational institutions and a diverse population.

Please don’t judge from afar. I encourage you to come walk our streets. I welcome you to meet with those who go to work every day and are determined to beat the odds. I respectfully ask that you talk with local leaders and begin a positive dialogue.

I believe with collaboration, we can solve the challenges we face. We urge you to embrace us as we celebrate the birthday of Martin Luther King, Junior who made us all understand the importance of working together as one.

Sincerely,

John H. Eaves Fulton County Chairman