Atlanta airport protests underway

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
By Edgar Treiguts
WSB Radio
ATLANTA —
A protest against President Trump’s immigration order is underway at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
WSB Radio’s Jon Lewis reports hundreds of people are gathered outside the airport’s South Domestic Terminal where Delta Air Lines is located. There was another demonstration planned at the International Terminal.
Those expected to speak at the demonstration include representatives from local immigration advocacy groups, immigration law firms, and the ACLU.
Hartsfield-Jackson officials were preparing for large crowds, tweeting earlier in the day Sunday a recommendation to travelers to get to the airport as early as possible for flights. Airport operations were not expected to be disrupted.
Atlanta’s protests are just one of many happening at airports around the U.S. this weekend.
