State to create new cyber security training center

Posted: 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
During his seventh State of the State address, Gov. Nathan Deal will unveil plans for a new cyber security training center in Augusta that will serve as a pipeline for jobs in both the public and private sector and work in conjunction with the Army’s cyber command headquarters at Fort Gordon that broke ground last year.
“We must develop and maintain a workforce and the digital resources necessary to meet the ongoing demand of employers and combat those who would undermine the prosperity we’ve worked so hard to achieve,” Deal said in his speech at the annual Eggs and Issues breakfast Tuesday.
The facility will be located on 17 acres of state-owned land that was slated to become the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame. It is expected to be open by July 2018 and will work with colleges, the military and the private sector.
Much like Georgia’s Film Academy, another state-owned facility for industry training, courses will also be taught in seven of the state’s universities.
“The reality is that cyber security is important because cybercrime is now bigger than the black market in marijuana, cocaine and heroin combined,” says Deal.
Members of the National Security Agency and the Department of Defense are expected to be in attendance during the governor’s speech.
The center is expected to cost the state tens of millions of dollars.
Deal will also present other aspects of his proposed $24.6 billion budget for FY 2018 during his address as well as outline his plans how to deal with the state’s chronically failing schools after his constitutional amendment that would have created an opportunity school district failed in November.
