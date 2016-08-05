Snow days may melt away for Gwinnett County students

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:13 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
Gwinnett County schools prepare for the next Snowmageddon.
The Gwinnett Daily Post reports the school system is prepared to shift into "cyber-learning" mode and teach kids at home during ice or snow days.
Tricia Kennedy is in charge of eCLASS transformation at Gwinnett County Public Schools.
"We really believe that if the storm of the century comes our way, we will be ready," she tells school board members in a presentation covered by the Gwinnett Daily Post. "The learning would continue, it would just continue through an online format for our teachers and students."
Teachers could check in with students by phone and I.T. personnel would be available. Provisions would also be made if power outages cut off computer access.
Kennedy is aware some students may not have home computers. They would be offered make-up assignments to complete at school.
E-learning offers an alternative to the controversial decision the school district made in 2014 to extend the school day by 30 minutes for the last few months of the school year to make up for snow days.
Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks has no plans yet to phase out the three days built into the school calendar for inclement weather.
"I'd like for us to make sure we get this under good watch and scrutiny and (see if) it's working well," he tells the Gwinnett Daily Post.
