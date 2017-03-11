Saturn’s closest moon looks like a UFO — or pasta

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:57 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
On Thursday, NASA released photographs of Pan, one of Saturn's 53 confirmed moons, and its distinctive, bulging shape has viewers comparing it to a flying saucer — or ravioli.
“Saturn’s tiny moon resembles a large ravioli … Yum!” tweeted photojournalist Seph Lawless.
The images of Saturn’s innermost moon were taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, showing the form of the tiny satellite, which has an average radius of 8.8 miles. Pan rotates 83,000 miles away from Saturn and is located within the Encke Gap of Saturn’s A-ring. It orbits the planet in 13.8 hours.
Cassini's Twitter account tweeted a gif showing the raw images.
According to NASA's website, Pan's strange shape comes from what is called an equatorial ridge, a characteristic it shares with one of its sister moons, Atlas, CNN reported.
">March 9, 2017
Our closest looks ever at Saturn's tiny moon Pan: https://t.co/ZeEPE7M8jQpic.twitter.com/kiQ1A8YUav— CassiniSaturn (@CassiniSaturn)https://t.co/ZeEPE7M8jQpic.twitter.com/kiQ1A8YUav— CassiniSaturn (@CassiniSaturn) March 9, 2017
Our closest looks ever at Saturn's tiny moon Pan:
Saturn's tiny moon resembles a large ravioli ...Yum! 🚀👽💫#FridayFeelingpic.twitter.com/W4c4yT03yW— Seph Lawless (@seph_lawless) March 10, 2017
